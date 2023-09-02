Apple Confirms iPhone 15 Launch Date – Not Much Time Left

Apple has invited guests to its ‘Wonderlust’ event, which will take place on September 12

Fans around the world can watch it at 10am PT (6pm BST) as it streams online.

Apple has revealed that a “special event” will take place next month amid much speculation about its new range of iPhones.

Invitations to the tech titan’s ‘Wonderlust’ conference went live last night, and fans around the world were invited to watch it at 10am PT (6pm BST) on September 12.

The event comes as countless rumors have swept the internet, with leakers claiming that a new range of iPhone 15s will be unveiled that day.

New Apple Watches and AirPods may also be among the products launched, and the event will be broadcast from Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California.

“Join us for a special Apple event broadcast from Apple Park,” the invitation reads, “Watch online at apple.com.”

Following the announcement, Bloomberg leaker Mark Gurman “confirmed” that the iPhone 15s, a new Apple Watch and AirPods will be among the products announced at the event.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Apple’s iPhone 15 on September 12 is official,” before adding: “Apple announces iPhone 15, new Apple Watch and AirPods event on September 12.”

The highly anticipated iPhone 15 has been at the center of speculation for the past few months.

Rumors suggest that a revolutionary titanium alloy frame, larger battery, and elongated mute button are just a few of the features it may have.

Models can even come in a vibrant array of colors, including fan-favorite green, crimson, pink, and blue.

Meanwhile, others have claimed that an all-new ‘Ultra’ iPhone will be released, with a much larger screen and an impressive camera lens.

But all models are likely to have a USB-C charging port instead of the usual Lightning port, as required by EU regulations.

It is understood that both the new Apple Watch and AirPods can also use the USB-C charging port.

While both products have largely remained a mystery until now, gurman he believes that a ‘Watch 9’ can be powered by a ‘much more powerful chipset than the Apple Watch 8’.

The announcement has not only generated excitement, but even more buzz on social media.

Apple Watches can also switch from using OLED technology to micro-LEDs, which would increase the product’s lifespan and make it more energy efficient.

One user wrote on X: ‘Innovation and curiosity: “Wonderlust” could be Apple’s nod to revolutionary innovations. Are we about to see a technology that will redefine our daily lives?

Another added: ‘Wonderlust, which refers to wanderlust and meaning wanting to travel, could it be a clue to the Apple car?’

“From the title they chose for the event, it sounds like the Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 could get a major update or the iPhone 15 will get Ultra features,” said another.

MailOnline has approached Apple for a response to the speculation.