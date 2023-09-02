Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Political Future Hinges on Banning Abortion

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s name is not on the ballot, but his political future is in the hands of Virginia voters in November. The state’s off-year election will once again signal the power of the abortion issue in the aftermath of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, while also testing Youngkin’s brand of congenial conservatism in the post-Roe climate.

The looming question: If he can’t win over Virginia voters, how could he be a credible 2024 presidential candidate?

Youngkin is running hard to deliver Republican majorities in the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate that could then tee up the legislation to make good on his promise to sign a 15-week abortion ban.

