Supermodel million pound rich list is revealed – and a surprise star earns more than Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss AND Kylie Jenner combined

They earn millions strutting on catwalks around the world and now the rich list of models has been revealed.

And while Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Kylie Jenner are rolling in the dough, there’s one unlikely star worth more than all three combined.

According to The sun Little-known American model Kathy Ireland sits on a fortune of £428.

The 60-year-old stunner landed on top after launching her brand Kathy Ireland Worldwide (kiWW) in 1993.

After appearing on 13 consecutive Sports Illustrated covers in the 80s and 90s, she has become a highly savvy businesswoman, with her company grossing £3billion in 2021.

In second place is iconic beauty Cindy Crawford, 57, tied with Victoria’s Secret star Gisele Bundchen, who both boast a fortune of £317million.

Next on the list is Iman, David Bowie’s widow and born in Somalia, 68 and £158million who, as well as being married to the pop icon, served as a muse to Calvin Klein and Gianni Versace.

Catwalk queen turned TV star Heidi Klum, 50, is fifth with £127m thanks to her role as a judge on America’s Got Talent and Germany’s Next Top Model.

She is followed by the equally blonde and beautiful £75million Elle Macpherson, known for her modeling as well as her role as Janine on the hit sitcom Friends.

Tyra Banks sits well with £71million thanks to her numerous fashion deals, gigs as an actress and as the creator of America’s Next Top Model as well as her numerous spin-offs around the world.

At the bottom of the pack, in a surprise eighth place, is 53-year-old Naomi Campbell, who thanks to her long and varied career, including a recent deal with PrettyLittleThings, has £63m in the bank.

After her £55million Kate Moss, 49, after her deals with some of the world’s biggest and most recognizable brands including Diet Coke, Rimmel, as well as her successful collaboration with the now defunct brand Topshop.

Finally, in tenth place is Kylie Jenner, 27, who was catapulted to superstardom in Keeping Up With the Kardashians at just 11 years old.

The statuesque stunner went on to carve out her own career on the catwalks and earn a fortune of £45million.

It comes after Naomi announced she could appear at Victoria’s Secret Pink Carpet event to kick off her ‘world tour’ on Prime Video.

The model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a glam photo of herself to promote the launch event and The Tour 23, which premieres September 26.

Ahead of the film, a celebrity-filled party will gather to celebrate the campaign’s success on September 6.

On Wednesday, Victoria’s Secret revealed some old and new models who will be attending the high-profile event and also invited to “stay tuned” for any other familiar faces who may make an appearance.

The underwear brand has launched a campaign to bring back models from the lingerie brand’s once-iconic ‘Angels’ roster alongside new faces.

The brand, which launched a new The Icon Victoria’s Secret collection in August, is set to launch its new movie-style fashion show next month.

The campaign is part of the company’s major rebranding, after it was criticized for promoting unrealistic body image with its non-inclusive culture and accused of failing to protect its models from sexual misconduct.

Julia Fox and Adriana Lima are two stars who don’t yet know if they’ll be making an appearance at the event, VS revealed on Instagram.

VS has hinted that Lila Moss, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Naomi Campbell will all be making their debut at fashion’s biggest event next week, which will see all former VS Angels and recent Angels reunite in one building.