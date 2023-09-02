Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023

    Russian Home Invaders ‘Stole’ the Lives of These Families

    Russian Home Invaders ‘Stole’ the Lives of These Families

    Residents of occupied regions of Ukraine had expected the worst when Russian soldiers seized control of their towns. While those who could flee left in the early days of the war, many homes and properties sat empty, waiting for the day that the owners could return to the lives they had left.

    But they had not planned for Russian soldiers to use their homes as military bases—or auction off their land to the highest bidder in Vladimir Putin’s home country.

    While Ukraine’s fight to reclaim territory rages on during the grueling counteroffensive, some Ukrainians who managed to avert life under occupation have already received the devastating news that Russian soldiers and civilians have moved into their homes.

