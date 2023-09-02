Roxy Jacenko reveals how she ‘thought she was going to die’ after taking Ozempic to lose weight: ‘My whole body was shaking’

<!–

Roxy Jacenko has revealed the terrible health issues she suffered recently when she overdosed on Ozempic in a bid to lose weight.

The former owner of Sweaty Betty, 43, said she was ‘desperate’ to lose the 15kg she had gained by treating her breast cancer with hormone therapy Tamoxifen.

She took one milligram of the diabetes medication on her first administration, four times the amount prescribed to her by a doctor, reported The Saturday Telegraph.

“I thought I was actually going to die. I had cancer, radiation therapy, all that. It doesn’t even compare to the pain I felt when I took this drug,” she said.

“For the first 12 hours, everything was fine. I threw up four times that morning, once in a rental car, and went to work.

Roxy Jacenko, 43 (pictured) has revealed the catastrophic health issues she suffered recently when she overdosed on Ozempic in a bid to lose weight

Roxy revealed that she then suffered from severe vomiting and incessant epileptic-like tremors, which landed her in a drug overdose clinic for three days.

“I called an ambulance. An ambulance was going to be in an hour but I thought I was going to die. I went to St. Vincent,” she said.

Roxy has since issued a warning to anyone tempted to use Hollywood’s latest weight-loss wonder drug.

She said using drugs was “pathetic” and “stupid”, and called on celebrities to stop lying that they weren’t using it to shed pounds.

Ozempic has been a hot topic in Hollywood with stars admitting to using the diabetes drug to lose weight or outright denying it.

Semaglutide is sold under the brand names Ozempic and Rybelsus as an anti-diabetic drug used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

It is also sold under the Wegovy brand as an anti-obesity drug for long-term weight management.

The drugs act like a hormone in the brain, making people feel less hungry and slowing the removal of food from the stomach, which aids weight loss.

Ozempic and Wegovy have grown in popularity since becoming the first drugs proven to help with weight loss.

Celebrities like Elon Musk, Remi Bader, Chelsea Handler and Amy Schumer have revealed that they use this drug to help with fat loss.