Australian Technical Advisory Group recommends COVID-19 booster for those over 75

The federal government’s immunization advisory body says the most vulnerable Australians should arrange to receive another Covid-19 vaccination booster.

The Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group (ATAGI) released new recommendations on Friday that all adults over the age of 75 should receive an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine in 2023 if six months have passed since their last dose.

This means that a person aged 75 or over, who is up to date with their Covid vaccinations, would receive a sixth injection – the initial vaccine, plus five boosters since.

ATAGI also recommends people aged 65-74, severely immunocompromised adults or those living in aged care facilities to at least consider receiving another Covid booster.

“ATAGI continues to encourage all adults who were recommended to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in February 2023, and who have not yet received one, to receive a dose of vaccine as soon as possible” , indicates the recommendation.

“For younger people or older people without severe immunosuppression who have already received a dose in 2023, no additional dose is currently recommended.”

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler also urged anyone behind on their reminders to get vaccinated.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler urged anyone behind on their reminders to get vaccinated (pictured)

“For those others who were advised to get a booster in 2023 but didn’t get one, it’s not too late to come forward and get one,” Butler said.

“It’s really important for people to remember that Covid-19 is still with us, which is why I encourage people to continue to follow the vaccination advice from experts at Australia’s Immunization Technical Advisory Group.”

Further information can be found on the Department of Health and Aged Care website. website.