EXCLUSIVE: Cirque du Soleil director reveals the magic behind the curtain and admits Crystal is one of the most ‘dangerous’ shows they’ve ever done – as Australian tour continues

Cirque du Soleil’s Artistic Director has spoken about the thrills, challenges and behind-the-scenes antics of their latest groundbreaking show Crystal.

Brisbane native Rob Tannion, who has spent 26 years abroad and recently returned to his roots, expressed his immense joy at the show’s grand return to Oz.

It’s been a remarkable journey since their last performance of Curious in Sydney in 2019.

“Everything is going well, rehearsals are on schedule and everyone is in good spirits. They are bucket list moments for many,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Created specifically for arenas, the show promises an immersive 270-degree viewing experience so there isn’t a bad seat in the house.

Tannion promises a show designed to encompass the entire audience.

“It’s about the connection between the artist and the audience,” he said.

But this isn’t just any show: it’s Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever acrobatic show on ice, making the stakes extraordinarily high.

With performers performing risky acrobatics on ice, the challenge becomes even greater.

Since joining the company in 2019, Tannion has devoted his heart and soul to Crystal.

Later this year, he’ll be transitioning to a “big top” show, offering a different perspective on the Cirque experience.

The magic does not rest solely in the aerial acrobatics or deadly stunts, but in the story of the show and the universality of its appeal.

“You can be anywhere in the world and still be able to tell a story,” Tannion beamed.

With 25 nationalities and 18 language groups, the rehearsal can take place in English, Spanish or French.

“We all speak circus,” Tannion said, a testament to the universality of their art.

But what does it take to keep the magic alive?

“My role as Artistic Director is really to ensure the quality of the show,” he added.

From managing technical issues to sudden injuries, Tannion’s role is to ensure that every performance is nothing short of spectacular.

A true backstage maestro, he has multiple show versions ready to adapt to any unforeseen challenge.

When asked about the challenges and pressures, Tannion admitted that the stressful moments take place backstage and that the goal is to remain calm and clear and ensure seamless communication with the entire team.

When the curtains close and the audience leaves with awe in their eyes, that is the real reward for him.

Given Tannion’s rich dance background and experience in choreography and direction, he is no stranger to the performing arts.

“(Joining the circus) was an accident,” he laughed.

“But working with a giant like Cirque du Soleil, the ability to weave stories that transcend borders and languages ​​is a remarkable experience.”

Tannion also highlighted his role as Artistic Director, a role that sounds as thrilling as the high-flying stunts on stage.

“It’s about making sure every performance is seamless, spectacular and of the highest quality. There are times when we only have seconds to adjust and adapt, but when the audience leaves with ‘that was great’ on their lips, it’s all worth it.”

The circus may seem like pure magic, but for Tannion and his team it’s a combination of meticulous planning, deep knowledge of the show and, of course, a lot of passion.

For Harley, the acrobat, donning skates was a chilling challenge.

Everyone has tried skating at some point. And then you think: yes, I can do it,’ Harley chuckles.

But when he met the figure skaters, he realized, “We don’t know what we’re doing.”

Fortunately, their icy counterparts were more than willing to help.

“It’s fun to add to the repertoire,” Harley beams, reminiscing about the few months of skating lessons they had.

Juggling dreams: Circus bubbles from childhood!

The call of the circus sounded early for Harley. He started juggling and walking on stilts in a youth circus at the age of 10 and it wasn’t long before he traded his university dreams for worldwide circus tours.

“By the time I finished high school, that was all,” he recalls. China to Montreal, Harley’s circus journey has taken him across continents and among some of the best talent.

“It’s a great team we have,” he enthuses.

Ice tumbles, show jitters and behind-the-scenes rituals!

For all his prowess on stage, Harley frankly admits that things have not always been smooth sailing.

The fear of performing was real, often making him feel sick. But the magic begins the moment he steps on stage.

“Once you’re outside, you don’t have time to be stressed,” he says, emphasizing the importance of training and repetition.

Oh, and for those curious about those icy waterfalls? Harley admits to slipping a few times, but credits his shoes with spikes (crampons) to avoid major falls.

“It’s my job to stand on the ground and prevent other people from taking a big fall,” he grins.

Crystal will appear at the Adelaide Entertainment Center on September 2-3 before opening at the RAC Arena in Perth from September 15-24.

