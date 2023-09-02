‘How To With John Wilson’ Season 3 Finale Ends With Self-Castration

Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/HBO

So long, New York.

With Friday night’s finale on HBO, John Wilson has ended his fantastic three-season run of How To with John Wilson. In true JW fashion, the bonkers, lovely, chaotic show concluded with a topic so banal (tracking packages), but which spirals completely out of control into a full-blown existential crisis. Strap in for one last wild ride through Wilson’s New York.

Wilson reveals in the episode that he has gotten into the habit of buying random stuff online. Haven’t we all? The excitement while waiting for a package is like no other. Spend $5 on some tchotchkes online and you’ll feel a rush of serotonin that no in-person activity could ever produce. He particularly likes placing bids on eBay—he hovers over a signed Bill Gates photo, flirts with the idea of purchasing a giant flip-flop for $100—and is starting a giant E.T. paraphernalia collection. When Wilson finds a framed photo of E.T. posing with Michael Jackson, he just has to have it.

Read more at The Daily Beast.