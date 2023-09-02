Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia throws ceremonial first pitch as LA Dodgers celebrate Lakers night… with MLB stars paying tribute to late NBA legend

The Dodgers chose to spotlight Kobe Bryant for this year’s annual “Lakers Night.”

Friday’s game was a battle between the two top-ranked teams in the National League.

Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia Bryant, threw out the first pitch before Friday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves.

The Dodgers were hosting their annual “Lakers Night,” honoring the 17-time NBA champions.

This year Los Angeles chose to specifically highlight Bryant and fans who purchased a special ticket package received a black jersey with the Dodgers and number 8 on the front and Bryant and number 24 on the back, the numbers that Bryant wore during his 20-year career. in Los Angeles.

In 2020, the basketball legend and his daughter Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in California.

The five-time NBA champion, who played for the LA Lakers throughout his career, threw the first pitch at Dodger Stadium in 2000.

Natalia, Kobe Bryant's daughter, threw the ceremonial first pitch at the Dodgers game

She shared a hug with Dodgers MVP contender Mookie Bets while he wore a Kobe jersey.

Two decades later, Natalia, a 20-year-old student at the University of Southern California, kicked the ball past the mound.

It took a rebound and into the glove of All-Star Mookie Betts, who handled catching duties. A smiling Natalia hugged Betts, who was wearing his father’s No. 24 jersey over his uniform.

Bryant was joined by his mother, Vanessa, and his sisters, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4. They were all wearing Dodgers jerseys. On Vanessa’s back was written Queen Mamba, a nod to Kobe’s nickname. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was also present.

Bianka let out the traditional pregame shout: “It’s Dodgers baseball time!” with his mother and sisters by his side.

Natalia was joined by her mother, Vanessa, and her sisters, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 4.

The Bryant family take their seats for the Dodgers’ game against the Braves on Friday

The Braves and Dodgers lined up along the sides of first and third base, with the Dodgers wearing Lakers jerseys and fans chanting “Kobe!” Kobe! »

Several Dodgers players, including Betts and Jason Heyward, also honored the NBA legend before the game by wearing Bryant-themed attire.

“Being his daughter is one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he taught me,” Natalia said earlier this year.

In an Instagram post announcing her appearance on Friday, Natalia was seen wearing a necklace that read “Slim” on it. She explained its importance last year.

“It’s a necklace that says ‘Slim’. It was my nickname growing up,” she said. “I was so excited. All my swimsuits said slim. I didn’t start wearing swimsuits until I was older, so my dad m always called Slim.

The family settled into the owners’ suite to watch the game, and the Dodgers presented a check for $100,000 to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, a nonprofit that provides athletic funding and programs to athletes. underserved.

The post-game drone show was scheduled to honor Bryant.