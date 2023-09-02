Venice Fest titles shed light on Europe’s migrant crisis

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

In commander, In director Edoardo De Angelis’ Italian World War II drama that opened this year’s Venice Film Festival, a submarine captain, played by Pierfrancesco Favino, defies the orders of his fascist superiors to save twenty Belgian sailors from death on sea. While explaining himself, he simply says, “We are Italians.” He repeats the explanation over and over. Italians don’t let innocent people drown.

The message is not subtle and few Italians will miss the director’s comment, which draws a stark contrast between this war hero of Italy’s past and the country’s current far-right government with its fierce anti-migrant agenda.

Sandro Veronesi, who co-wrote the screenplay Comandante with De Angelis, said the film began as a direct response to Italian government policy in 2019, when then-Interior Minister Matteo Salvini essentially declared war on the non-governmental organizations trying to rescue migrants drowning at sea, and closed Italian ports to migrant rescue ships and threatened the rescuers with fines and criminal prosecution if they defied him.

“(It was) a disgrace, ignoring the most fundamental rules of the sea: to come to the aid of those in need… I didn’t want to be part of it,” says Veronesi, calling Comandante a story “that restores the honor we lost in the midst of unrepeatable political slogans and social media full of tainted things.”

Veronesi does not refer to him directly, but Salvini, the current Italian infrastructure minister, was in the audience at the Comandante premieres Wednesday night, making the link between film and politics unavoidable.

An even more direct link is made in two competition films from Venice: that of Matteo Garrone Io Capitanowhich follows the journey of two Senegalese teenagers trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, and the Polish feature film by Agnieszka Holland Green border. The Dutch film dramatizes the plight of migrants from North Africa and the Middle East who are lured to the Belarusian-Polish border by propaganda promising easy passage to the European Union. Instead, they became pawns in a geopolitical game when the Polish government cracked down, leaving them stranded and starving in the swampy, treacherous forests between the two countries.

“It is a forbidden zone, a zone of fear and a zone of the dead,” says Holland. “The situation is so dangerous for the future of Europe, because if we accept this violence as a response to the political problems, if we forget about human rights just because they are ‘illegal’ or black or whatever, it is the next step (will be) to kill them. I made three films about the Holocaust (Europe Europe, In the dark, Mr Jones), and I know how easy it is to go past the point of no return, where the violence only multiplies.”

Taken together, the films suggest a shift in the focus of European filmmakers tackling the migrant crisis from looking at the plight of migrants in Europe – see Ken Loach’s The Old Oak or the Dardenne brothers Tori and Lokita – to put a spotlight on those caught outside desperately trying to get in. Now that news of the migrant crisis has faded from the headlines, these new films are a reminder of the thousands who continue to suffer and die on the borders of Fortress Europe.

“I have no solutions to the problems of global migration, but I think we should face the problem and talk about it, look for the real solutions,” says Holland, “and not accept the solution of the ostrich sticking his thumb in the air. head in the sand, who thinks we solved the problem by stopping the boats or the people from coming to our coast.”