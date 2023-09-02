Novak Djokovic battles back from two sets down to beat Laslo Djere in US Open third round thriller as three-time champion keeps his bid for record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title alive

Novak Djokovic defeated Laslo Djere in five sets to reach US Open fourth round

The last time Djokovic started a 0-2 game, he beat Roger Federer.

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tenacious Novak Djokovic survived a late-night scare at the US Open, struggling after two sets to tame fellow Serbian Laslo Djere 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-3 on Friday and advance to fourth ride to Flushing. Close.

On the ropes and in shock, Djokovic, as he has done many times before, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in front of a record-breaking crowd on the breathless ground at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It was the 38th time Djokovic had won a match in five sets and kept alive the 36-year-old’s quest for a fourth US Open crown that would bring him closer to Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slams.

Djokovic had looked imperious in his first two matches, allowing just 11 games in blowout wins over Frenchman Alexandre Muller and Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles, but his compatriot, seeded 32nd, proved a test many more difficult.

The two Serbs had only faced each other once before in Belgrade last year, but then there were signs that Djere posed a danger, with the competition requiring three sets and two tie-breaks before Djokovic won the victory.

Novak Djokovic survived US Open scare after beating Laslo Djere in five-set thriller

The second seed lost the first two sets in New York before returning to the spotlight.

Djere signaled to Djokovic that he was going to do the same on Friday when he beat the second seed to start the match, then kept his cool for the rest of the set for an unexpected and well-deserved 1 -0.

Facing one of the greatest players of all time under the bright lights of tennis’ biggest stage, a fearless Djere couldn’t be shaken by another break to come back 4-3 in the second en route. to a 2-0. lead that left Arthur Ashe Stadium stunned.

Djokovic wasn’t without opportunities, but didn’t capitalize on his chances until he was backed into a corner.

With the crowd still abuzz, Djokovic came out for the third set with lacking urgency and energy in the first two sets, breaking Djere at the first opportunity and coming back 4-0 up again to reduce the deficit to 2-1 .

As cracks began to appear in Djere’s game, Djokovic continued to increase the pressure, breaking again to open the fourth set, firing a powerful punch from the 36-year-old.

But Djere wasn’t immediately finished backing off, setting the stage for what was a marathon third game that saw Djokovic regain control with another break.

Djokovic swept the next six games to take the fourth set and a 2-0 lead in the deciding fifth that he would never give up.

Djere had fiercely faced his compatriot before being beaten around 2 am.