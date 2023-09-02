Sleiman publishes ‘analogy photo’ for proposed federalism in Lebanon

NNA – Former President Michel Sleiman published a photonbsp;taken by chance by a photographer (ornbsp;modified technically), as he mentioned, whichnbsp;could pose as an analogynbsp;fornbsp;federalism that is being proposed as a system for Lebanon.

Sleiman wrote: ldquo;On the outside is the face of a natural, good-lookingnbsp;man, but on the inside there is misery, neglect, poverty and ugliness…Greater Lebanonnbsp;is too small to be divided, and too large to be swallowed, provided that it remains (Greater) united, rejecting fragmentation,nbsp;divisionnbsp;or the settlement of refugees andnbsp;displaced persons.rdquo;

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.