Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Sleiman publishes ‘analogy photo’ for proposed federalism in Lebanon

    By

    Sep 2, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Former President Michel Sleiman published a photonbsp;taken by chance by a photographer (ornbsp;modified technically), as he mentioned, whichnbsp;could pose as an analogynbsp;fornbsp;federalism that is being proposed as a system for Lebanon.

    Sleiman wrote: ldquo;On the outside is the face of a natural, good-lookingnbsp;man, but on the inside there is misery, neglect, poverty and ugliness…Greater Lebanonnbsp;is too small to be divided, and too large to be swallowed, provided that it remains (Greater) united, rejecting fragmentation,nbsp;divisionnbsp;or the settlement of refugees andnbsp;displaced persons.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Meghan and Prince Harry let their hair down at first night of Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in California – as duchess gives mum Doria 67th birthday treat too

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Meg Ryan’s rom-com return and Hilary Swank’s new drama ALSO push release dates to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s concert documentation…after Exorcist sequel did the same

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Gabon coup leader vows democracy but says it will take time

    Sep 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Meghan and Prince Harry let their hair down at first night of Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in California – as duchess gives mum Doria 67th birthday treat too

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Meg Ryan’s rom-com return and Hilary Swank’s new drama ALSO push release dates to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s concert documentation…after Exorcist sequel did the same

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Gabon coup leader vows democracy but says it will take time

    Sep 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Passing of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, a day before the anniversary of his son and Princess Diana

    Sep 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy