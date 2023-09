NNA – The Lebanese-Azerbaijani Friendship Association denounced, in a statement on Saturday, the quot;organized attack by Armenian extremists on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lebanon.quot;

The statementnbsp;considered that quot;this attack reflects the backwardness of the perpetrators and their association with foreign agendas to destabilize Lebanon,quot; callingnbsp;for their arrest bynbsp;Lebanese authorities.

