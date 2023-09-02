Monday, September 4, 2023

Timenbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Subjectnbsp;

9:30nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;National Association for Social Work in Lebanon opens itsnbsp;training campaign on social work for all workers in this field, under the auspices of the President of the Islamic University in Lebanon, Dr. Hassan Lakkis, at the University#39;s headquarters – Khaldeh branch

********************

Schedule of Parliamentary Sessions:

10:30nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs Committee convenes under its deputy chair,nbsp; MP Bilal Abdallah

10:30nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Finance and Budget Committee convenes undernbsp;its Chair, MPnbsp;Ibrahim Kanaan

*********************

10:30nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Online panel discussion entitled, quot;Guarantees of the Right to Peaceful Assembly, Efforts, Jurisprudence and Related Experiencesquot;, organized by the Regional Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for the Middle East and North Africa

11:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; General Coordinator of the National Campaign to Repatriate the Displaced Syrians, Maroun Al-Khauli, visits Kataeb Party Chief, MPnbsp;Sami Gemayel,nbsp; at the partyrsquo;s headquarters in Saifi, in continuation of his visit to the heads of the parliamentary blocs to discuss the issue of Syrian displacement and call for the adoption of the law regulating the residence of displaced Syriansnbsp;

19:00nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Insan Association for Environment and Development, in partnership with the Arab Network for Environment and Development,nbsp;the Climate Action Network-Arab World, the Lebanese Green Partynbsp;and the Lebanese Environment Gathering, isnbsp;organizing a virtual forum entitled, ldquo;Environmental Media and Climate Change Issuesrdquo;, in preparation for the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change ldquo;COP28rdquo;

============

