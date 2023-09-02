American burlesque dancer Jake DuPree joins the cast of Blanc De Blanc Encore

<!–

Posing in lingerie is nothing new for American fitness instructor Jake DuPree.

And now the 35-year-old non-binary burlesque performer is stripping naked in front of the public after joining the cast of Blanc de Blanc Encore.

Bringing their unique signature burlesque acts to Blanc, Jake adds an exciting new twist to this sold-out show.

However, Blanc de Blanc Encore is not just about the allure.

Since January, the sold-out show has been captivating audiences with an exquisite cocktail of fun, flirtatious acts and breathtaking acrobatics.

The powerhouse team behind this spectacle is no stranger to the spotlight.

From Cirque du Soleil stars like Felix Pouliot and Charles Eric Bouchard, to high-flying sensations like Spencer Craig, Caitlin Tomson-Moylan and Spencer Novich.

Local talents Jess Mews, Sasha Lee Saunders and Melanie Hawkins also joined the crew, ensuring the show remained deeply rooted in Australian culture while dazzling with its international flair.

Blanc De Blanc Encore plays until September 17. Tickets can be purchased here.

It comes after Australian lingerie company Honey Birdette was forced to defend their brand in April after being pelted with homophobic and transphobic slurs for using DuPree to advertise a bra.

The brand posted two photos to Instagram of Jake Dupree wearing his $460 Ruby Red three-piece set, which includes a bra, thong, and suspenders.

Honey Birdette said the response to using Los Angeles-based burlesque dancer Dupree was “bullying.”

In the photos, by fashion photographer Max Bronner, Dupree is onstage wearing underwear and a body chain.

In April, Australian lingerie company Honey Birdette was forced to defend their brand after receiving homophobic and transphobic slurs for using DuPree to advertise a bra.

But shortly after the photos were posted online, there were so many negative comments that Honey Birdette blocked the comments.

“Honey Birdette fosters an inclusive and diverse environment, and we will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie,” the company wrote.

While thoughtful and constructive discussions are important to moving the culture forward, hate speech and harassment will not be tolerated on our channels.

Comments of this negative nature will be removed. @jakedupree you are so talented and have our full support!’

Dupree also spoke out, saying the comments were “hard” for him to watch.

He also thanked Honey Birdette, founded in Sydney in 2006, for “standing up against this hate.”