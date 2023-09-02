Brisbane businessman Charles Turnbull charged and extradited to NSW over Bunnings body-in-cabinet murder of Sydney drug dealer

<!–

A Queensland businessman who was allegedly hired as ‘the cleaner’ to dispose of a murdered man’s body has been extradited to New South Wales to face charges.

Charles Dennis Le Marchant Turnbull is accused of being involved in dumping the body of a Cronulla drug dealer in a river on the north coast of New South Wales.

The 33-year-old was charged with accessory after the fact to murder, theft of a motor vehicle and inappropriate interference with a corpse in Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

Turnbull, owner of Brisbane Airport-based aviation services firm AAG, was reportedly contacted by accused killer Zachary Richard Fraser, 22, to help cover up the murder of 22-year-old Darcy Schafer-Turner.

Schafer-Turner’s body was found wrapped in plastic and inside a metal container floating in Warrell Creek in Macksville.

Police say Schafer-Turner was violently assaulted and possibly suffocated following a drug dispute in April.

Turnbull was refused bail in May, but his extradition to NSW has been adjourned until the Queensland cases are finalized.

The businessman’s extradition was granted by the Brisbane Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

During a bail hearing at Brisbane Magistrates’ Court in May, Turnbull reportedly traveled to Sydney where he allegedly purchased chlorine, coveralls, duct tape, gloves and cleaning equipment from Bunnings.

Police said he then drove to the Peakhurst property, where Mr Schafer-Turner’s body lay.

The body of 22-year-old Cronulla drug dealer Darcy Schafer-Turner (pictured) was found floating inside a metal container wrapped in plastic in a river on the North Shore of New -South Wales.

Turnbull was reportedly hired to dispose of Schafer-Turner’s body to settle a drug-related debt (pictured, Warrell Creek, near Macksville, where the body was found)

Turnbull is said to have made another trip to Bunnings, in the state of the deceased, to buy a large metal cabinet, a drill, fasteners and rolls of black plastic.

It was alleged that Turnbull and the other men then cleaned up the crime scene and wrapped Mr Schafer-Turner’s body in plastic, then placed it in a metal cabinet which was then placed in the urn of the deceased.

Turnbull then allegedly bought an aluminum trailer and boat in Port Macquarie on the Facebook market which he then drove north to Warrell Creek where he dumped the body.

The court heard that Turnbull allegedly received cash for his assistance.

“He was called into this case to clean up, but I have no information to suggest that was his normal occupation,” Acting Detective Superintendent Gorman said.

Zachary Richard Fraser (pictured), 22, was arrested at his home in Peakhurst, Sydney’s south, in May and charged with the alleged murder of Darcy Schafer-Turner

Turnbull was allegedly in debt due to drugs and was told he could clear some of that debt if he helped her.

New South Wales Police set up a strike force in May to investigate the disappearance of Schafer-Turner while monitoring drug dealing in Sydney’s southeast.

The police had wiretapped her drug dealings, but she suddenly fell silent on April 27.

Fraser was charged with the murder of Schafer-Turner at a home in Peakhurst in late April and remains in court.