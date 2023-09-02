Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Nasrallah meets with Islamic Jihad Movement Secretary-General, Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Head

    By

    Sep 2, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received today the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Nakhaleh, and the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri.

    Discussions touched onnbsp;the latestnbsp;political developments especially in Palestine, withnbsp;a joint assessment of the situation in the West Bank and thenbsp;escalation ofnbsp;resistance movement there and the recent Israeli threats.

    Focus was pinned on thenbsp;firmnbsp;position of all the forces of thenbsp;resistance axis in confronting the Zionist enemy, its occupation andnbsp;arrogance, and the importance of daily and ongoing coordination and communication between the resistance movements, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, to follow up on all political, security and military developments and take the appropriate decisions.

    nbsp;

    =========R.Sh.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Meghan and Prince Harry let their hair down at first night of Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in California – as duchess gives mum Doria 67th birthday treat too

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Meg Ryan’s rom-com return and Hilary Swank’s new drama ALSO push release dates to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s concert documentation…after Exorcist sequel did the same

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Gabon coup leader vows democracy but says it will take time

    Sep 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Meghan and Prince Harry let their hair down at first night of Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in California – as duchess gives mum Doria 67th birthday treat too

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Meg Ryan’s rom-com return and Hilary Swank’s new drama ALSO push release dates to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s concert documentation…after Exorcist sequel did the same

    Sep 2, 2023
    News

    Gabon coup leader vows democracy but says it will take time

    Sep 2, 2023
    Lebanon News

    Passing of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, a day before the anniversary of his son and Princess Diana

    Sep 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy