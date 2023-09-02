Nasrallah meets with Islamic Jihad Movement Secretary-General, Hamas Political Bureau Deputy Head

NNA – Hezbollah Secretary-General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, received today the Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Ziad Nakhaleh, and the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri.

Discussions touched onnbsp;the latestnbsp;political developments especially in Palestine, withnbsp;a joint assessment of the situation in the West Bank and thenbsp;escalation ofnbsp;resistance movement there and the recent Israeli threats.

Focus was pinned on thenbsp;firmnbsp;position of all the forces of thenbsp;resistance axis in confronting the Zionist enemy, its occupation andnbsp;arrogance, and the importance of daily and ongoing coordination and communication between the resistance movements, especially in Palestine and Lebanon, to follow up on all political, security and military developments and take the appropriate decisions.

nbsp;

=========R.Sh.