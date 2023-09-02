Russia enters list of largest exporters of wheat to Brazil

NNA – The Brazilian Statistics Authority announced that the country imported Russian wheat worth $5,108 million during the first 7 months of this year, making Russia amongstnbsp;the list of largestnbsp;grain suppliers to Brazil, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

In the first seven months of the year, Brazil imported 380,000 tons of wheat from Russianbsp; worth $108.5 million.

According to the results of the period from January to July, Russia ranked for the first time among the five largest grain exporters to Brazil, ranking fourth.

Argentina was the traditional leader in the supply of grain to Brazil, and in second place was Paraguay, from which Brazil imported 886 thousand tons of grain worth $290 million.

Uruguay became the third largest supplier of grains to Brazil.

