    Passing of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, a day before the anniversary of his son and Princess Diana

    NNA – International newspapers reported in their editorials todaynbsp;news of the passingnbsp;of Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who became famous after his son Imad was killed along with Princess Diana in a traffic accident.

    The Telegraph reminded readers that Al-Fayed was born in Egypt but moved to the United Kingdom in the 1970s.

    According to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Al-Fayed passed away a day before the 26th anniversary of the killing of his son, whom Princess Diana loved, and who was with him on the tragic night in Paris at the time of the accident, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The newspaper indicates that Al-Fayed is an Egyptian billionaire and was the long-time owner of the Harrods store in London, and his son could have become the stepfather of Prince William, the heir to the British throne.

    Information confirms that the businessman died at his residence in London.
