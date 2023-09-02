Meg Ryan’s rom-com return and Hilary Swank’s new drama ALSO push release dates to avoid clashing with Taylor Swift’s concert documentation…after Exorcist sequel did the same

<!–

The return of Meg Ryan in a rom-com and Hilary Swank’s new drama are the latest projects to see release dates adjusted around Taylor Swift’s concert film.

On Thursday it turned out that the documentary Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will debut in cinemas on October 13.

The Eras Tour, still ongoing, has proven to be an economic juggernaut, propelling Taylor ever closer to billionaire status.

When news broke on Thursday about the release date of her concert movie, the voracious Swifties sniffed so many tickets that they broke the AMC presale record previously held by the Marvel hit Spider-Man: No Way Home, per Variety.

To avoid clashes with Taylor’s film, both Meg’s film What Happens Later and Hilary’s film Ordinary Angels are changing their release dates.

Adaptation: Meg Ryan’s What Happens Later (left) and Hilary Swank’s Ordinary Angels (right) are the latest projects to have their release dates rescheduled around Taylor Swift’s concert film

Incoming: It emerged on Thursday that the documentary Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will debut in theaters on October 13

What Happens Later, Meg’s first film in eight years, was originally slated for October 13, the same date as Taylor’s film.

But a new report in deadline this Friday it turned out that the release date has now been pushed back three weeks to November 3.

Ordinary Angels has also given its October 13 release date, though a new release date has yet to be made public. deadline.

Under the terms of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Hilary is currently prohibited from engaging in promotional activities for her film.

However, if the release date is pushed back to after the strike ends, Hilary would be free to do the publicity rounds, which she’d reportedly like to do.

Based on a true story, Ordinary Angels stars Hilary as a hairdresser who meets a widowed father who is committed to giving his critically ill daughter the liver transplant she needs to survive.

Meanwhile, What Happens Next, which Meg also wrote and directed, stars her opposite David Duchovny as exes who discover their chemistry is still there.

The pair coincidentally meet at an airport and eventually get stuck together after both their flights are delayed for hours.

Premise: Ordinary Angels stars Hilary as a hairdresser who meets a widowed father devoted to trying to give his critically ill daughter a transplant

Spark: Meanwhile, What Happens Next, which Meg also wrote and directed, stars her opposite David Duchovny as exes who discover their chemistry is still there

Next: On Thursday, the same day it was announced that Taylor’s movie will be released on October 13, The Exorcist: Believer also took the step to change the release date

They pass the time by resolving the unfinished business of their former romance – twenty years after they broke up.

On Thursday, the very day it was announced that Taylor’s movie will be released on October 13, a sequel to The Exorcist also took the step to change its release date.

However, rather than delaying its launch like the other films have, The Exorcist: Believer will now release on October 6, a week earlier than expected.

Although it is the sixth installment in the franchise, Believer is intended to be a direct sequel to the original 1973 film directed by the late William Friedkin.