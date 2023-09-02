Meghan and Prince Harry let their hair down at first night of Beyonce’s Renaissance world tour in California – as duchess gives mum Doria 67th birthday treat too

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted going wild in front of the audience on the first night of Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were among thousands of people who gathered at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night as the entertainer kicked off his world tour.

The couple were spotted in a private box with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, with all the band members wearing silver to meet the singer’s request that her fans wear the color during her show. page six reports.

Meghan was seen clapping and waving her arms, while Doria, who celebrates her 67th birthday today, was seen dancing to the music.

It’s not the royal couple’s first time crossing paths with Beyoncé: They previously had a cringe-worthy encounter with the pop megastar and hubby Jay-Z at the 2019 Lion King premiere .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured in the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Friday evening. Pictured: Harry (right), Meghan (second from right) and his mother Doria Ragland (left)

Beyoncé’s performance was the first show of her Renaissance World Tour. Pictured: Beyoncé at the show last night

The famous couples hit the red carpet and had a little chat, with Beyoncé reportedly calling Meghan ‘my princess’.

However, things took a tricky turn when the Sussexes spoke to the film’s director, Jon Favreau, and appeared to ask if there were any voiceover roles available for Meghan.

Video of the encounter showed Beyonce covering her face before looking away uncomfortable, with social media users suggesting she cringed at the exchange.

One user tweeted: “Look at Beyoncé! She KNOWS what’s going on and she and Mr. Carter have to pretend to be nice until the Harkles get through the queue.

She added: “But basically Harry is asking Bob for a job for Meghan. Meghan pretends nothing is happening. Even though it was planned.

Another added: “It’s painful to watch. Everyone seems very uncomfortable, especially when Meghan is talking with Beyoncé.

There was to be a similar exchange later that evening when Prince Harry was touting his wife’s acting skills to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

During the conversation, Harry asks, “You know she does voiceovers?

Iger can be heard responding, “Ah, I didn’t know that. Harry then replies, “You seem surprised.” She is really interested. The head of Disney then declares: “We would be delighted to try. It’s a good idea.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crossed paths with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z at the premiere of The Lion King in 2019. During their meeting, the Duke of Sussex (left) bragged about his wife’s voiceover (far left) to Lion King director Jon Favreau (right). )

The exchange sparked an awkward moment with Beyoncé covering her face as Harry said ‘we can make ourselves available’

Meghan then jokes ‘That’s really why we’re here, to present’ as Beyoncé watched the exchange

Last month, Meghan enjoyed a girls’ night out at the same arena when she went with friends to attend a Taylor Swift concert.

The 42-year-old was joined by her British best friend Lucy Fraser as they watched Swift’s Eras tour while Harry was in Japan with his best friend Nacho Figueras to promote his charity work.

It also comes the same week that Ms Ragland was seen in the company of the Kardashians at a glitzy event for the charity This Is Humanity – which aims to raise awareness of separated and reunited families and children on the border.

Earlier this week the couple celebrated the release of their latest Netflix project, a documentary about athletes taking part in the Invictus Games, the event Harry hosted in 2014.

The five-episode series, Heart of Invictus, saw Harry talk about his mental health struggles and follow the journey of several injured veterans as they prepared for last year’s matches in The Hague, Netherlands. .

Harry surprised a group of viewers on Monday night by showing up to a premiere showing the first two episodes and posing for photos with the audience.

Their trip to see Beyonce comes days before they are scheduled to depart for Düsseldorf, Germany, for this year’s Invictus Games.

They weren’t the only famous faces to attend Queen Bey’s performance, with the likes of Terry Crews, Taraji P. Henson and Shanina Shaik in attendance.

Actor Terry Crews poses for the camera as he arrives at Beyoncé’s concert last night with his wife

Actress Taraji P. Henson (right) makes a stylish entrance to SoFi Stadium for last night’s event