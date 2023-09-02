Al-Murtada announces near inclusion of Sha’ban Castle on list of official museums in Lebanon

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Culture, Judge Mohamed Wissam Al-Murtada, announced today that Sha#39;ban Castle in the southern town of Khirbet Selm will soon be included on the list of official Lebanese museums.

Minister Al-Murtadarsquo;s words came during his tour around the castle today, accompanied by its owner, Youssef Shaaban ldquo;Abu Musa.

Expressing his admiration for the site, the Minister said: quot;The most beautiful thing in the South is that it is splendid thanks to the bountifulnessnbsp;of this blessed land, which at one time was stolen from its people and liberated because they are qualified to live in this blessing.quot;

Al-Murtada considered it a joyfulnbsp;opportunity tonbsp;visit the Sha#39;ban Castle,nbsp;quot;realized by its owner as anbsp;childhood dream in the most difficult circumstances,quot; andnbsp;encouragednbsp;every Lebanese to visit it.

He concluded: quot;We, functionally as the Ministry of Culture, will soon include it on the list of official Lebanese museums.rdquo;

