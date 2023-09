NNA – A fire broke out today in a refrigeration plant in the village of Metalostroy, adjacent to Petersburg, in northwestern Russia, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

The media reported that a huge column of smoke rose over the village, addingnbsp;that the fire spread over an area of ​​1,400 meters, and more than 80 emergency personnel and 21 fire engines are participating in extinguishing it.

