Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    16 killed, mostly Iranian visitors, in a traffic accident in Iraq

    By

    Sep 2, 2023

    NNA – Sixteennbsp;people were killed, most of them Iranian visitors, in a traffic accident that occurred on Friday night, north of Baghdad, according to what the Iraqi News Agency reported, quoted bynbsp;quot;Agence France-Presse#39;.

    The accident occurred between the cities of Dujail and Samarra in Salah al-Din, as pernbsp;the Director-General of the Health Department in the governorate, Khaled Burhan.

    He pointed out that quot;a horrific traffic accident on the road linking Dujail District and Samarra led to the death of 16 visitors and the injury of 13 in critical conditions,quot; noting that quot;most of the deceased were from the Islamic Republic of Iran.quot;

    Millions of Shiite visitors make the pilgrimage to Iraq to commemorate the Arbaeen of Imam Hussein, whose ceremonies reach its climax this year on September 6th and 7th.

    A report prepared by the Ministry of Health for the year 2022 indicated that more than 4,900 deaths were recorded as a result of traffic accidents.

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

