Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jaradeh: Berri's call for dialogue is positive can be built upon

    By

    Sep 2, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – MP Elias Jaradeh considerednbsp;Housenbsp;Speaker Nabih Berrirsquo;s call for dialogue asnbsp;ldquo;positive and can be built upon to create a non-tense climate between the parties,rdquo; calling for taking this initiative seriously.

    Speaking in an interview with quot;Voice of All Lebanonquot; Radio Channel this morning, the MP stressednbsp;that quot;there is no alternative to dialogue to achieve the presidential elections,quot; rejecting the elimination ofnbsp;the othernbsp;since that would meannbsp;building wars, not countries.

    Jaradeh considerednbsp;itnbsp;likely that the army commander will be a way out for Hezbollah because he reassures the party and triggers nonbsp;provocation, reiterating his belief thatnbsp;quot;General Joseph Aoun is an opportunity for the advancement of the country,quot; andnbsp;hoping thatnbsp;the conditions for his reaching Baabda Palace will mature.

    While welcoming quot;all regional and international initiatives to push for the election of a president,quot; the MP underlined that quot;the responsibility remains on the inside because the outside aims atnbsp;preserving its own interests.quot;

    He also reiterated his adherence to the four presidential names that he had proposed, quot;namely General Aoun, MP Neemat Frem, former Minister Ziad Baroud, and candidate Ziad Hayek, because they are names that establish a stage that unites the Lebanese and have the minimum approach required in this phase that Lebanon is going through.quot;

