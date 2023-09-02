Take a look at this skinny ‘tube house’ that’s just 13 feet wide and is home to 3 generations

The property is in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Triệu Chiến

An architecture firm has put a modern twist on the popular Vietnamese “tube house.”

The five-level residence in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam is home to three generations.

The property attracts attention as minimalist design is unusual in Vietnam, its designer said.

Narrow “tube” houses have been around in Vietnam for decades.

The skinny homes, known as nhà ống in Vietnam, are among the most popular types of buildings as land is expensive and property tax is calculated based on the width of a house.

Architecture studio STD Design Consultant gave the concept a modern twist with this minimalist-style building that’s 13 feet wide, has five levels and is home to a three-generation family in Ho Chi Minh City.

Pham Trung, the studio’s director, told Insider that tube houses are also popular in Vietnam because they can provide more housing for people in its crowded cities.

The company designed and constructed the skinny house for a family of six for 554 million Vietnamese dong ($230,000).

The married couple, a pilot and flight attendant, wanted a residence that could accommodate their two children, the husband’s parents and a housekeeper on a plot they owned.

It took the studio about two months to devise a full concept and complete drawings, and a further five months to construct. Take a look at the property.

“Tube homes” are popular in Vietnamese cities where land is very expensive Triệu Chiến The skinny house has foldable shutters that can be completely closed to keep out light – and noise. Triệu Chiến Pham Trung of STD Design said as Vietnam has a tropical climate, it was important to incorporate foldable shutters to keep sunlight out. The studio also added plant features to all the balconies to add an extra layer of protection from the heat. The living room is located on the third floor, as the air is “more breathable” higher up, Trung said. Triệu Chiến There’s a master bedroom and three further bedrooms to accommodate the three generations of the family and their housekeeper. Triệu Chiến The top floor of the house has a barbecue area with outdoor seating and a retractable sun roof. Triệu Chiến There’s plenty of outdoor space Triệu Chiến The ground level has a play area for children as Trung said it can be dangerous for children to play on the street. Triệu Chiến The kitchen and dining area is also on the ground level. Triệu Chiến It took the studio about two months to design the home and create a modern minimalist aesthetic Triệu Chiến Trung said the property attracts much attention as minimalist design is uncommon. Triệu Chiến It’s the first tube home built by the studio, which hopes to take on more such projects. Triệu Chiến The building is made of laterite stone which helps with temperature regulation. Triệu Chiến

