Who IS the ultimate TV doctor? How careers of Dr Hilary, Dr Amir Khan, Dr Zoe Williams and Dr Ranj vary

Resident GPs on daytime TV offer to help the nation address its medical problems.

Dr. Hilary Jones, Dr. Amir Khan and Dr. Zoe Williams are just a few of the doctors who share vital health advice, from the signs of skin cancer and home health dangers to the symptoms of Covid and menopause.

But how does your experience compare?

Here MailOnline compares the careers of some of the UK’s most famous celebrity doctors.

Dr Hilary Jones

Completed Medical School: 1976

Number of years working as a doctor or GP: 10

Best known for: Health editor role on Good Morning Britain

Dr. Hilary Jones, 70, has been a recognizable face on our television screens for more than 30 years.

Dr. Hilary Jones worked as a GP before taking her health knowledge to daytime television.

The 70-year-old has been a familiar face on our television screens for more than 30 years.

The father of five has appeared on shows like GMTV, Daybreak, Good Morning Britain and Lorraine on ITV.

But, before his big television appearances, he trained at the Royal Free Hospital in London and became a qualified doctor in 1976, after obtaining his six-year medical degree.

After graduation, he worked for a year as the only doctor on the world’s most isolated inhabited island, Tristan da Cunha, in the South Atlantic Ocean.

He then moved to another island in 1981, but this time to Shetland to work as a GP and ER for the oil industry.

Less than 10 years after graduating as a doctor, he became a GP trainer in the early 1980s.

Dr. Hilary has also worked as an eye health physician and assisted in glaucoma and cataract extraction procedures.

He made the move to presenting in 1986, a decade after qualifying, making educational medical television programs for British Medical TV.

He and Lorraine Kelly were the first anchors hired by GMTV.

He is now the health editor for ITV’s Breakfast television show.

Dr Amir Khan

Complete Medical School: 2009

Number of years working as a physician or GP: eleven

Best Known For: ITV resident doctor in Lorraine since 2010

Bradford-born GP Dr Amir Khan often appears on Lorraine and Good Morning Britain giving viewers health advice throughout the day. He here he appears in the photo of the Channel 5 program GPs Behind Closed Doors.

The Bradford-born GP often appears on Lorraine and Good Morning Britain giving viewers health advice throughout the day.

Over the past decade, he has appeared on television on shows like ITV’s Lorraine and Good Morning Britain. He also hosted the unique documentary Dr. Amir’s Sugar Crash in 2021, in which he attempts to become a sugar addict by eating large amounts of processed sugar.

He appeared in You Are What You Eat as a GP helping to turn around some of the UK’s messiest eaters.

Dr Amir has presented other shows including The Science of Sleep in 2019, How to Lose a Stone in a Month in 2019 and Channel 5’s The Great British Urine Test in 2020.

As well as being a TV doctor, he still works as an NHS GP in West Yorkshire, where he has lived for about a decade.

He is also the author of two books, The Doctor Will See You Now, which explores the ups and downs of being a doctor, and How Not To Have An Arranged Marriage.

Prior to his television fame, he studied medicine at the University of Liverpool in 2004, graduating as a GP in 2009.

He is considered a specialist in women’s and children’s health, type 2 diabetes, minor surgery, and joint injections.

Dr Zoe Williams

Completed Medical School: 2007

Number of years working as a doctor or GP: 16

Best Known For: Resident Physician on ITV’s This Morning

Dr Zoe Williams, 43, although she is now a London-based GP and appears regularly on ITV’s daytime show This Morning, pictured, had her first taste of television with the 2009 reboot of Gladiators from Sky 1.

NHS GP Dr Zoe Williams built her media career on her passion for fitness and health after graduating medical school in 2007.

The 43-year-old, from Burnley, Lancashire, got her first taste of television with Sky 1’s 2009 reboot of Gladiators.

He is now a London-based GP and appears regularly on ITV’s daytime show This Morning.

Dr Williams has presented BBC shows including Trust Me I am a Doctor and an episode of Horizon on the contraceptive pill.

The media doctor has also held a number of non-clinical GP roles, including being Public Health England’s main clinical champion for its postgraduate physical activity education program and the RCGP’s physical activity and lifestyle clinical priority. .

In addition, she has also been a Southwark CCG Clinical Lead for Lifestyle Medicine and Social Prescribing and a Director and Founding Member of the British Society for Lifestyle Medicine.

Dr. Williams also helps young people from challenging backgrounds by using activity programs to improve their health and wellness through her non-profit organization Fit4LifeCIC, founded in 2017.

Dr Ranj Singh

Finished medical school: 2003.

Number of years working as a doctor or GP: 20

Best Known For: Resident Physician on ITV’s This Morning

The 44-year-old NHS paediatrician is best known for his decade-long stint on ITV's This Morning as a resident doctor.

The 44-year-old NHS paediatrician is best known for his decade-long stint on ITV’s This Morning as a resident doctor.

In addition to appearing on a variety of television shows, from One Show to The Weakest Link, he also co-created and hosted the CBeebies series, Get Well Soon, in which Dr. Ranj examines puppet patients in the hospital and treats them. for various ailments.

In 2018, she even swapped out her scrubs for sequins when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

But the BAFTA-winning TV presenter still works as a locum pediatric consultant in London.

Born in Medway Kent, he trained at Guy’s King’s & St. Thomas’ Medical School in London, graduating as a physician in 2003.

In addition to his television career and acting turns, he has also become a Sunday Times best-selling author with his books How to Be a Kid and Have It Your Way, How to Grow Up (and Feel Amazing) and The No-Worries. Guide For Boys, as well as two children’s school books with Oxford University Press.

Dr. Sara Kayat

Completed Medical School: 2009

Number of years working as a doctor or GP: 14

Best Known For: GPs behind closed doors on Channel 5

Dr Sara Kayat is a GP at Gray’s Inn Medical Group in London, in private practice. Prior to this, she worked at Balham Park Surgery, appearing on Channel 5’s GPs Behind Closed Doors.

Dr Sara Kayat is often seen offering her expertise on shows including ITV’s This Morning, BBC1’s The Truth About series and Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

She was even stranded on a deserted island for four weeks on Channel 4’s Bear Grylls Celebrity Island in 2017.

But off screen, Dr Kayat continues to practice as an NHS GP at Gray’s Inn Medical Group in London.

Prior to this, he worked at Balham Park Surgery, which was featured on the GPs Behind Closed Doors program on Channel 5.

Aside from his television repertoire, he has a long list of medical qualifications.

He graduated in medicine and science in 2009 from King’s College London, before becoming a junior doctor at Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital and then Worthing Hospital.

Subsequently, he trained as a GP for three years at St George’s Hospital in London.

He also has a Diploma from the Faculty of Family Planning as well as an accreditation for minor surgery and joint injections.