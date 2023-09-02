Okais: We do not want dialogue the democratic process has collapsed after a year of obstructing quorum

NNA – Member of the ldquo;Strong Republicrdquo; parliamentary bloc, MP George Okais, considered that the main purpose at this stage is to achieve the state, the republic, and the dream for which comrades were martyred.

Speaking in an interview with quot;Radio Free Lebanonquot; this morning, he said: quot;The Lebanese Forces Party does not deviate from the basics, foremost which is freedom, and we want to preserve the message of this country, which is being subjected to crushing, marginalization, and deviations…We are steadfast in keeping the message of the presence of Christians and non-Christians and insisting on building a state and not living as warring tribes.rdquo;

Over the call for dialogue, Okais said: ldquo;We do not want dialogue because it is useless. Rather, it is obstructive and a further violation of the constitutionnbsp;so that Hezbollah would bring in a tasteless president…All previous experiences were unfortunately painful, and if we are distinguished by anything, we respect the testimony of the martyrs and the opinion of our people.rdquo;

He continued, quot;Would someone tell us what topics will be raised in the dialogue? Is the dialogue about the presidency of the republic? As we differ in our perception of the role and duties of the president, how will we agree on them during the dialogue? It is a word we throw around so that Speaker Berri can incorrectly shift responsibility onto a team that does not want a dialogue…Decentralization is taken by a parliamentary majority that he may not be part of…He speaks in the name of all the people, but he is not authorized to do so, and in his opinion, Hezbollah is the one who gives us decentralization, which is not the case…quot;

Okais considered that thenbsp;democratic process has collapsed after a year of obstructing quorum in the country, reiterating that dialogue is not what is required at this stage.

========R.Sh.