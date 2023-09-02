Sheffield United beat the transfer deadline to snap up Hamilton’s teenage striker Ryan One as the Blades complete their tenth signing of the summer

Sheffield United have passed the deadline to secure the services of Hamiltons striker Ryan One

Sheffield United have passed the transfer deadline to sign Hamilton Academical striker Ryan One.

The teenager was the subject of a failed offer from Brighton earlier in the window but joined the Blades before the deadline expired.

One, 17, has been a first-team regular for Scottish League One since making his debut last year.

He made 21 appearances for Hamilton after making his breakthrough last season, scoring two goals.

Including the winner of the SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Queen of the South en route to Hamilton to win the competition.

Paul Heckingbottom completed his summer spending with the signing of Ryan One

One’s arrival marked the end of a busy transfer week for the newly promoted club, having also secured the services of Luke Thomas on a season-long loan from Leicester and confirmed the return of James McAtee to the club.

The Manchester City midfielder spent last season on loan at Brammall Lane and is looking back on another loan deal for 2023-24.

The deals bring United’s summer signings to ten, also adding Cameron Archer, Gustavo Hamer, Auston Trusty, Benie Traore, Anis Slimane, Tom Davies and Yasser Larouci.