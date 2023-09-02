A $1.7 million prefab tiny home community was designed to help solve homelessness in an expensive Southern California city. A year later, half of its residents have found homes.

Of the 66 people who have stayed at DignityMoves’ Santa Barbara prefab tiny home community, 36 have gone on to find permanent housing.
One year ago, DignityMoves opened a prefab tiny home community to house Santa Barbara, California’s unsheltered residents.
Of the 66 people who have stayed at the community, 36 have gone on to find permanent housing.
Take a look around the tiny home community.
It’s been one year since a prefabricated tiny home community designed to temporarily shelter the unhoused residents of Santa Barbara, California has opened. More than half of its residents have gone on to find permanent housing.
Santa Barbara is a slice of oceanside paradise in Southern California, about a two-hour drive north of Los Angeles. As you might expect, it’s as picturesque as any coastal and expensive Southern California city.
But what most pictures of quaint Santa Barbara might not show you is that its county is also on track to becoming a safe haven for people who are unsheltered, so long as nonprofit DignityMoves has its way.
At the time, DignityMoves had just completed its new tiny home community in downtown Santa Barbara.
The tiny home community, located about 1.5 miles from the coastline, cost $1.7 million to build in 2022. Santa Barbara County provided $700,000 to help finance the build while companies like Ikea donated furniture.
Before moving into the 34-home village, residents were previously sleeping on the streets in the immediate neighborhood.
The community has housed 66 people since its opening. Of those, about 36 people have moved into permanent housing, a spokesperson told Insider in an email. And there’s still plenty of work left to do: The nonprofit estimates there are about 3,500 people who are unhoused in Santa Barbara county.
All of these green-accented homes are topped with terracotta-colored roofs, giving them a tiny accessory dwelling unit flair.
They all have a bed, a window, a desk with a chair, and an air conditioner and heater.
This locking door is what sets prefab tiny home communities like this Santa Barbara location apart from any congregate shelter.
Giving residents the ability to lock their own doors provides them a sense of safety while creating an environment where people are more likely to use the additional supportive services, Funk said.
This includes on-site case workers, a dining hall, a computer lab, gardens, and spaces for pets.
These units were built out of shipping containers.
Besides the resources provided to the residents, this cost also includes additional services like property maintenance.
But the more time these folks spend on the streets in survival mode, the more this percentage “goes skyrocketing fast.” So by the time they’ve been unhoused for five or six years — which Funk says is about the average in Santa Barbara — the number of them who have “serious behavioral health issues” becomes much higher.
But for the most part, Funk has seen “shocking transformations.”
But we could see plenty more in the future, especially around Santa Barbara.
“One of the big resistance points is the NIMBYs,” Funk said. “If we do this right, we can have those NIMBYs be the ones begging to have a shelter in their neighborhood because they can see the difference.”