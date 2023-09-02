Catherine Tyldesley looks tense when called on the day of her now-cancelled 40th birthday party after backlash over ‘bizarre’ row with the baker

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Catherine Tyldesley looked tense when she received the call on Friday – the day of her now-cancelled 40th birthday party.

The former Coronation Street star, 39, was embroiled in a ‘cake gate’ scandal last month after a baker refused a PR’s request to supply free cakes for the actress’s big party, which was scheduled for September 1.

After becoming embroiled in a heated online backlash she called “bizarre,” Catherine has since scrapped plans for the party, opting instead for a more low-key celebration of the birthday milestone.

On Friday, the day of the doomed celebrations, Catherine swapped her party dress for sportswear when she arrived at a gym in Manchester.

The TV star didn’t seem in the best of moods as she engaged in a very tense conversation on the phone as she strolled through the parking lot.

She had a casual figure and wore a black sports top and matching leggings, while she wrapped a mauve hoodie around her waist.

The soap star, who played Eva Price in the ITV soap, added pink trainers and white socks, while shielding her eyes with oversized orange sunglasses.

Catherine didn’t seem in a celebratory mood as she chatted animatedly to someone over the loudspeaker as she headed to her workout.

It was recently reported that the actress was “blindsided” by online backlash surrounding a fierce row over free pie.

Catherine had hired party planners NVRLND to manage the place, but they sparked controversy by asking an independent bakery to make a large birthday cake, a smaller birthday cake for Tyldesley’s husband, plus 100 cupcakes for free.

The company told Three Little Birds Bakery’s Rebecca Severs that payment for the order would be “in the form of a promotion,” but she hit back at the PR and declined the offer, saying her staff “can’t feed their children with exposure to Instagram.”

The bash, scheduled for Sept. 1, has since been canceled following a furious backlash against Ms Tyldesley over the request, the Mirror reports.

A source close to the actress said: ‘Cath was blindsided by Cakegate and found the whole thing very upsetting so she’s decided to have a quieter party.

“She doesn’t blame NVRLND, but the whole situation left a sour taste, so she thought it best to call it quits.”

NVRLND did not tell Ms Severs whose birthday the request was for, saying only that it was a ‘well-known celebrity’.

Ms Severs shared her response to PR asking for the cakes at the height of the cost of living, saying: ‘I am so sorry to hear that your client has been through such hard times that he can no longer live. afford to pay small businesses for their products.

“Unfortunately, since my mortgage lender won’t accept payment ‘in the form of promotion on their socials’, and my staff can’t feed their kids with exposure on Instagram, I’ll have to decline your very generous offer.”

She received a lot of support from the public online and later joked that her bakery does “delicious pies and a generous side of sarcasm when needed.”

One social media user said, “Best comment! Good to stick with your gun!’

Another said, “Good for you!” while a third wrote, “Love it!”

A fourth commented, “I’ve gained a new follower here purely because this response is exactly the level of corporate sarcasm I’m aiming for. Fantastic response.’

Ms Tyldesley broke her silence after the post went viral when she took to Instagram and shared a video titled ‘Cake Gate – The Truth’.

In it, she said she was unaware NVRLND had sent the request to Ms. Severs, but added, “I hope the pie lady got the attention she craved.”

She was widely criticized for her reaction on social media.

Ms. Tyldesley’s representatives have been contacted for comment.