    Penrith Panthers win the NRL minor premiership AGAIN after hammering sorry North Queensland, with the Cowboys' season coming to a disappointing end

    Penrith Panthers win the NRL minor premiership AGAIN after hammering sorry North Queensland, with the Cowboys’ season coming to a disappointing end

    Penrith Panthers AGAIN win the NRL minor premiership after beating desolate North Queensland, with the Cowboys’ season ending in disappointment.

    Penrith won the post of minor prime minister again
    The Panthers dominated the Cowboys on Saturday
    The North Queensland season is now over

    By Ollie Lewis for Daily Mail Australia

    Update: 6:31 a.m. EDT, September 2, 2023

    Penrith finished the NRL’s minor premiership and thus ended North Queensland’s season, with Jack Cogger impressive at No.6 in a 44-12 hammering against the Cowboys.

    In his first audition for the fifth shirt since Jarome Luai’s shoulder injury, Cogger threw the final pass for three tries against a dejected and sloppy North Queensland side.

    The result sets the composition of this year’s top eight, with the Sydney and Canberra Roosters now both locked in for the final.

    It also reduces Sunday’s game between Cronulla and the Raiders to a battle for the rights to host a playoff final in week one, with the two certain to be in the top eight.

    Penrith will now face fourth-placed Warriors in a qualifying final at BlueBet Stadium, while Brisbane host third-placed Melbourne in the other.

    Penrith won the minor premiership again after winning against North Queensland

    Nathan Cleary (right) celebrates with Izack Tago (left) after the full-time whistle

    Needing a win to steal the Broncos’ minor premiership and win the JJ Giltinan Shield for the third time in four years, the Panthers looked barely challenged.

    North Queensland knocked the ball down twice in the attack in the opening 15 minutes, while Penrith took almost every chance they had in a 26-0 first half.

    Most enjoyable for the Panthers will be Cogger’s performance.

    Five-eighth star Luai returned to training on Saturday and was able to run and pass, but he’s still not expected until at least the preliminary final.

    In his place, Cogger was the star of the Panthers’ first half as he assisted on each of the first three tries.

    The 26-year-old put Stephen Crichton over the top in the fourth minute with a long ball following a Sunia Turuva bust, before another long ball helped Turuva through 18 minutes later.

    The five-eight then played a part in Penrith’s third when he drove to the line and put Liam Martin through a holeshot to score.

    Rookie hooker Luke Somerton and Nathan Cleary also scored tries, while Brian To’o and Turuva finished with doubles as the Panthers ran away with the game in the second half.

    The win secures Penrith a $200,000 paycheck to be split between the players and the club, as well as preference for locker rooms, shirts and training slots at venues until the final.

    It means the Cowboys season is over after a disappointing campaign

    More importantly, the Panthers are now set to take a shot at the league’s first treble in 40 years, with a team nearing full fitness and hooker Mitch Kenny and second rower Scott Sorensen set to return from injury next week.

    For North Queensland, it was a sweet surrender that summed up their season.

    After reaching the preliminary final last year, they have spent much of the season chasing after a poor 2-5 start.

    And although they clicked midway through the year, it was their most disappointing performance since the Wests Tigers flogged 48 points in May.

    Griffin Neame and Zac Laybutt both crossed within the first 10 minutes of the second half, but ultimately there was too much to do to salvage their season.

    Penrith Panthers win the NRL minor premiership AGAIN after hammering sorry North Queensland, with the Cowboys’ season coming to a disappointing end

