    Jimmy Buffett, the King of ‘Margaritaville,’ Dead at 76

    Jimmy Buffett, who parlayed a hit song into the “Margaritaville” lifestyle and business empire, has died at the age of 76, according to a statement posted on his website. No cause of death was given, but the singer beloved by Parrotheads the world over had been ill and in the hospital in recent months.

    “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” the announcement read. “He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

    Born in Mississippi and raised in Alabama, Buffett made his first album in 1970 and hit it huge with “Margaritaville” in 1997. He toured ceaselessly to the delight of fans of his beach-bum vibe. Though he never won a Grammy, his most famous tune was indicted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

