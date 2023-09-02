EXCLUSIVE: WWE superstar Raquel Rodriguez reveals the workout routine and diet that keep her in such phenomenal shape – while allowing her to indulge in ‘juicy burgers’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has revealed the workout routine and diet she follows to stay in such phenomenal shape – while allowing herself to indulge in ‘juicy burgers’ and ‘pasta’ .

Raquel, 32, from Texas, whose real name is Victoria González, spoke exclusively to DailyMail.com about how she achieves her amazing physique.

According to the three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion and one-time NXT Women’s Champion, staying in shape involves a few key things, including making time to stretch before gym sessions, focusing on heavy cardio workouts, and preparing. their own meals rather than preparing their own meals. than eating out.

The wrestler, who is preparing to face Rhea Ripley at WWE Payback this Saturday, explained that she always starts her workouts by spending “five minutes getting her mind together.”

She prefers to do her mental preparation in a sauna, but if none is available, she sits in a “grassy area”.

Raquel said she takes the time to “tell herself what she’s going to do” at the gym to be “prepared”.

She also makes sure to “stretch” and “warm up” before lifting weights, as mobility and flexibility are key as a wrestler.

“I think stretching and warming up and having mobility is very important, especially in what we do, because sometimes our body contorts in a certain way,” she explained.

“Having muscle is cool, but also having muscle, it kind of stops our range of motion.

“Before, I was able to reach the middle of my back, but now I’m so excited that I can’t do that anymore. I think mobility is very important before you start lifting weights.

Raquel said another key to her success was changing up her workout routine so she doesn’t get bored or discouraged at the gym.

“You can’t do the same thing all year round. Sometimes I do super sets and raise my heart rate a lot, or sometimes I go really heavy with just a few lifts and keep it easy,” she continued.

Burpees, push-ups, jump rope and sprints on the StairMaster are some of his favorite exercises.

Another thing she always tries to include in her gym sessions is “cardio”, as she explained that having great stamina is a huge advantage in the ring.

“I don’t just walk for 45 minutes, I try to really get into it, get my heart rate up and sweat it out,” she said.

‘It’s difficult. There is no half there. Everyone has their own kind of diet, but I think staying flexible and staying fit on the road is key.

As for her diet, she tries to bring her own food when on the road, as the “options” when traveling “are not always the healthiest”.

She also stressed the importance of listening to your body and making sure you eat enough.

‘I pack protein powder and keep snacks with me just in case — because when you’re building muscle and trying to maintain size and strength, you have to eat,” she said.

Raquel admitted that she “definitely” treats herself to “cheat meals at least once or twice a week.”

She said she “likes carbs” and treats herself to things like “breakfast tacos, juicy burgers, or pasta.”

“I definitely have my cheat meals. I love carbs, so anything with bread, a nice big juicy burger or pasta, yeah, that’ll do for me,” she explained.

“I have cheat meals at least once or twice a week, so I don’t completely neglect myself or my needs. I need all this good food. It helps me, it feeds me.