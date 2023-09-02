Coronation Street’s Stu Carpenter actor Bill Fellows alludes to Dom Everett’s REAL motives as he teases a devastating turn for Eliza

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Coronation Street actor Bill Fellows has revealed character Dom Everett’s real motives when he teased a devastating twist for Eliza Woodrow.

In recent scenes, Eliza (played by Savannah Kunyo) has reconnected with her estranged father Dom (Darren Morfitt) after tracing him through social media.

Eliza then informed her father that her beloved grandfather Stu Carpenter is “loaded,” with fans theorizing that Dom might try to steal his money.

Now Bill – who plays Eliza’s on-screen grandfather Stu – has hinted that more drama is about to happen in Weatherfield, as he shared Dom’s real intentions.

Speak with The mirrorBill sheds light on the ongoing storyline as he revealed how scenes airing next month will show how Dom really is a “wrong” boy.

Hints: Coronation Street actor Bill Fellows has revealed character Dom Everett’s real motives as he teased a devastating twist for Eliza Woodrow

Reconnecting: In recent scenes, Eliza (played by Savannah Kunyo) has reconnected with her estranged father Dom (Darren Morfitt) after tracing him through social media

He said, ‘While (Eliza) is in the hospital (after an accident) I am alone with him and we have a serious talk about things.

He implies to Stu that if he gives him £10,000 to pay his credit card bill, he will disappear from Eliza’s life, which he later denies. Stu has virtually no chance!’

Bill explained that Stu decides not to tell Eliza because Dom is not outright asking for the money, despite his granddaughter wanting to live with her father.

Bill went on to explain that Dom didn’t envision him taking care of Eliza full-time, and teased a devastating twist that would make Eliza disappear.

He shared, “(Eliza) gets mad because she wants to live with Dom and she basically disappears, so Stu wakes up the next morning and she’s gone.

Stu thinks Dom came to get her but that’s not true, she actually went to Dom freely, it leads to a big confrontation between them and Dom basically says if you don’t give me that money I’ll make sure you suffers.’

Bill went on to talk about how his character Stu will always do the best for his granddaughter and would “absolutely die for her.”

His shocking revelation about the drama to come follows viewers theorizing about Dom’s true intentions after Eliza opened up about Stu’s wealth.

The youngster talked about her grandfather’s financial situation when Dom forgot his wallet to pay for their ice cream, while Eliza said, “Don’t worry, my grandpa is beaten now.”

Stu was wrongly imprisoned for murder, a crime committed by his daughter and Eliza’s mother Bridget, and was awarded £200,000 in damages on his release.

Fans then took to Twitter to share their theories that Dom is “unreliable” as he hinted that even more sinister things could happen for Eliza and Stu.

Plot: Now Bill (pictured) – who plays Eliza’s on-screen grandfather Stu – has hinted that more drama is about to happen in Weatherfield as he shared Dom’s real intentions

Shock: Bill shared how Dom Stu will imply that if he gives him £10,000 to pay his credit card bill, he will disappear from Eliza’s life

Angry: His comments come despite Eliza saying she wants to live with Dom, and the youngster will disappear and worry Stu in the next few scenes

One viewer said, “That’s it Eliza – tell your dodgy daddy Grandpa is loaded, what could go wrong?”.

While another joked, “Oooo, wrong move Eliza, bragging that your grandpa got spanked.” It could be a way for your father to take advantage, big blob.’

A third said: ‘Eliza’s father played the ‘I forgot my wallet’ card!’.

And, ‘He’s now beaten’ – not something you want to reveal to someone who supposedly forgot their wallet’.

Coronation Street continues on Monday at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.