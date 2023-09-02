Natasha Hamilton shares a birth video with daughter Kitty describing the “challenging” weeks since she was born

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Natasha Hamilton has shared an insight into her pregnancy journey with daughter Kitty, admitting it has been “challenges” since she was born.

The former Atomic Kitten star, 41, gave birth to her fifth child last month, and her first with husband Charles Gay, 37.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a montage of photos of herself with Kitty in a delivery pool.

Natasha looked radiant in the pictures as she cradled the newborn in her arms and also shared pictures of Charles holding their daughter.

Alongside the post, she wrote, “Loving you for almost three whole weeks, Kitty. You came into the world more than 3 weeks early, which made Mom quite a surprise when Dad worked in London!

“But you lasted until he came home and from the moment we saw you, we were totally in love with you.

“The first few weeks brought us some challenges and quite a few sleepless nights, but you are our little warrior and we are so happy that you are now thriving and growing and pooping like a little go-getter!

“The new baby bubble continues, we feel so blessed to have you with us.

Thank you to everyone who has sent us such lovely messages and well wishes. Kitty’s just perfect.’

Natasha confirmed her daughter’s birth with an Instagram post that said, “I can’t put into words how we feel right now. Our family is complete. Kitty Iris Gay – 8/14/23.

‘We couldn’t be happier. Welcome to the world, girl.’

“Kitty has nothing to do with the band! My grandmother was Kitty and Charles Iris’s grandmother and we loved those names together.’

Natasha is already a mother of four and shares son Josh, 20, with her bodyguard ex Fran Cosgrave, Harry, 18, with actor Gavin Hatcher, Alfie, 12, with ex-husband Riad Erraji, and Ella, eight, with boyband star Ritchie Neville.

Adorable: The singer took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a montage of photos of herself with Kitty in a delivery pool

Natasha wrote: ‘The first few weeks brought us challenges and quite a few sleepless nights, but you are our little warrior and we are so happy that you are now thriving and growing’

Natasha married fashion director Charles, 37, in 2018 in a lavish wedding on Lake Como in Italy.

She has now attributed her joyous pregnancy to being in a “really happy place” with the successful fashion executive.

“Marriage helped,” she explained. “When I was younger, everything was a lot more chaotic.”

Natasha told MailOnline in May that her pregnancy “wasn’t difficult at all,” despite fears it would be.

She said, “Touch wood…everything was great.” Yes, I had morning sickness in the beginning and was very tired. But I actually thought it might be a harder pregnancy because of my age, but it isn’t.

“I still do all the things I would have done when I was younger. I manage to go to the gym sporadically.

Surprise! On August 14, Natasha welcomed her fifth child, a girl named Kitty Iris Gay, her first child with husband Charles, 37

‘Actually, I’d like to go more. I’m just now starting to get a lot of energy. I’m in my 23rd week, so I’m going back to the gym.

Of her four children’s reaction when she told them of her exciting news, she explained, “They knew that Charlie and I had been trying for a while since we got married.

“From the moment we got married we knew we wanted to start a family and that was September 2021.

“So they understood, to some extent, depending on their age, that it wasn’t really happening with us.

‘We did a round of IVF last summer, but it didn’t work. So when we told the kids, they were over the moon.’