Leicester 0-1 Hull: Foxes winning streak comes crashing down as visiting Tigers retain early lead… as Manchester City’s loanee Liam Delap nets the winner

Liam Delap, on loan from Manchester City, gave the visitors the lead in the first half.

Leceister have won their opening four matches so far in the Championship

Enzo Maresca’s side failed to claim a single point from the visitors.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Leicester City’s 100 per cent winning start to the Championship came to a surprising end when Hull brought the early season leaders back to earth in a resounding victory.

While the Foxes are Premier League-bound, this performance won’t take them very far into the English top flight as Liam Delap’s first-half goal sealed three points for the Tigers at what remains one of the grounds. the most difficult to visit in the Championship. .

The visitors weren’t shy about showing their confidence playing from behind with passes between goalkeeper and defense continuing throughout despite blue seas ready to leap.

The problem for Liam Rosenior’s side was coping with Leicester’s fluid versatility when they attacked in the opening exchanges.

Warnings from defenders Alfie Jones and Lewie Coyle in the opening 10 minutes highlighted Hull’s defensive struggles, but their forwards enjoyed the freedom and exploited it at every opportunity, with Liam Delap at the heart of all that was positive .

Liam Delap – on loan from Manchester City – celebrates his team’s final goal

Kelechi Iheanacho of Leicester City battles against Alfie Jones of Hull City during the match

Maresca will have seen the quality of Manchester City’s academy product during their time together at the Etihad and would have recognized the 20-year-old’s looming threat when he stepped in from the wing, easily passed Callum Doyle and finished in the bottom corner as his shot was deflected by Jannik Vestergaard to put Hull ahead after 15 minutes.

There was immaturity in the Leicester defense as Aaron Connolly began to win his one-on-one battle against Wout Faes and Hull’s two pass approach through the middle before coming out continuing to work almost every time.

This was a first-line tactic that opposed elemental defense and, most importantly, was effective.

Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sought to equalize with speculative efforts from distance, while Kelechi Iheanacho’s blushes were spared late in the first half after rounding goalkeeper Matt Ingram but saw his possible shot blocked on the line before the offside. the flag is up.

MATCH FACTS Leicester (3-4-3): Hermansen, Ricardo (C), Faes, Vestergaard, Doyle, Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Yunus, Iheanacho Submarines: Stolarczyk, Nelson, Justin, Choudhury, Casadei (53), Fatawu (53), Marcal, Mavididi (53), Vardy (68) Scorers: None Reservations: Vestergaard (58), Winks (55), Fatawu Director: Enzo Maresca shell (4-2-3-1): Ingram, Coyle (C), Vinagre, Greaves, Jones, Traore, Delap, Seri, Slater, Twine, Connolly Submarines: Allsop, Lo-Tutala, McLoughlin (65), Allahyar, Sinik, Vaughan, Lokilo (74), Smith, Christie (65), Sayyadmanesh (84) Scorers: Delap (15) Reservations: Jones (2), Coyle (7), Vinagre (60), Greaves (75), Sayyadmanesh (90+1) Director: Liam Rosenior Arbitrator: John Busby Presence: 31,318

The hosts continued to test Hull’s resolve early in the second half with the same approach that had yet to work, Iheanacho remained the central point despite lacking quality in the final third and Maresca responded with a Triple change after less than 10 minutes, but Hull remains in the ascendancy.

Connolly should have settled the game in the 59th minute but smashed his shot over the bar, before Fatawu knocked the home fans out of their seats as his shot bounced off the post moments later.

Ryan Christie would later force a brilliant save from Mads Hermansen.

Leicester were good until they had to put the ball in the back of the net.

Jamie Vardy came off the bench but failed to sniff out the goal, Dewsbury-Hall wasted in the box and Pereira’s effort from outside the box summed up Leicester’s afternoon.

The Foxes may be the favorites for promotion, but Hull revealed frailties in Maresca’s side that other teams will be paying close attention to.