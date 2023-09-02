Sat. Sep 2nd, 2023

    News

    Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson Dead at 75

    By

    Sep 2, 2023 , , ,
    Former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson Dead at 75

    PAUL J. RICHARDS

    Bill Richardson, the former Democratic governor of New Mexico and United Nations ambassador during the Clinton administration, passed away at the age of 75 on Friday.

    According to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the former Energy Secretary died peacefully in his sleep at his Massachusetts summer home.

    “He lived his entire life in the service of others–including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad,” vice president of the Richardson Center Mickey Bergman said in a statement. “There was no person that Governor Richardson would not speak with if it held the promise of returning a person to freedom.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

