JLS admit juggling their kids on tour is ‘carnage’ as they prepare for reunion shows performing on Radio 2 – but Oritse Williams is nowhere to be seen

They announced a major reunion tour earlier this year and on Saturday JLS arrived at BBC Radio 2 to kick off promotion for it.

The boy band – made up of Marvin Humes, Oritsé Williams, JB Gill and Aston Merrygold – share eight children and talked to their little ones about life on the road, with Aston revealing it’s a ‘carnage’.

“In Birmingham there’s a lot of soft play nearby and it was absolute carnage,” he said.

‘Even at the O2 I feel like my son was swinging the curtains. It really is a bloodbath!’

JB added, “They insist on being with us until the very last minute as well. You try to get your head in the game and all you get is ‘Daddy! Daddy!’

The boy band is gearing up to get their songs back on the road with The Everybody Say JLS: The Hits Tour, which kicks off in October, but one member was noticeably absent from the interview promo.

Turning to the three members, the presenter of the morning show on BBC 2, Richie Anderson said: ‘We have to address the elephant in the room, where is Oritsé?’

Marvin was quick to reassure fans that everything was fine, saying, “He’s on vacation.

‘He’s actually getting the last few days of rest before we start intensive rehearsals, so he’d actually be wise to be gone now!’

The boy band rose to fame on the X Factor in 2008, broke up in 2013, but later reunited for a UK tour in 2021.

Marvin, who is married to TV presenter Rochelle Humes, is father to Alaia-Mai, nine, Valentina Raine, six, and Blake, two.

Aston and wife Sarah Louise Richards share sons, Grayson Jax, five, and Macaulay Shay, three.

Oritsé has a son Omre, eight, with his ex Aimée Jade (AJ) Azari.

While JB has two children, a son Ace, seven, and a daughter, Chiara, three, with his dancer wife Chloe Tangney.

When asked if there could be a future ‘Junior JLS’, Marvin said, ‘We’ll see. They came out at the O2 last year. We’ve got eight in the four of us, so that’s two bands, so yeah listen, try to keep them from coming on stage. They love it!’

The Beat Again hitmakers rose to fame on the 2008 series The X Factor, releasing hits like Everybody In Love and One Shot before splitting up in 2013.

JLS was set to embark on their first reunion tour in November 2020, but was forced to postpone it to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to popular demand, they’ll be hitting the road again this year.