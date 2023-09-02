Iowa State’s Jake Remsburg ‘is suspended over NCAA gambling violations,’ becoming the fifth projected starter to miss time over betting scandal

Remsburg set to miss six games due to alleged game violations

The state of Iowa and its rival, Iowa, were involved in the investigation.

Iowa State offensive lineman Jake Remsburg has reportedly been suspended six games by the NCAA for playing violations, making him the team’s fifth projected starter to miss time due to alleged betting violations.

Remsburg and his ISU teammates Isaiah Lee, DeShawn Hanika and Jirehl Brock were charged last month in Story County on suspicion of falsifying records to conceal they were under 21 at the time they placed bets.

Brock and Lee have since left the team.

Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers was also accused of betting on Iowa State sporting events, including a football game, and faces the same charges as his other four teammates. Dekkers and Hanika remain on the roster but did not attend camp this summer.

According to Register of MonksRemsburg is accused of placing bets on college football and basketball games, though none of them involved Iowa State.

Jake Remsburg is accused of having opened a betting account under the name of Keri Remsburg

Iowa State’s Jirehl Brock was one of many players charged with illegal betting

In a statement to Mail Sport, an Iowa State football spokesperson did not confirm Remsburg’s ban.

“Iowa State has received eligibility decisions from the NCAA Student-Athlete Reinstatement (SAR) Committee and has shared them with affected student-athletes,” the statement read.

“As we have stated from the outset, we will not comment on any individual’s case, however, we will continue to support and put our student-athletes on hold should they choose to appeal their SAR decision.”

A total of 15 football and basketball players and staff with ties to Iowa State and Iowa were charged last month as part of the ongoing investigation.

This group includes former Iowa players Arland Bruce IV and Reggie Bracy, current Iowa player Jack Johnson and student assistant Owen O’Brien.

According to court documents, Remsburg’s account was registered as Keri Remsburg. The filing also referenced a DraftKings account registered under the name of his mother, Keri Meis.

Iowa State QB Hunter Dekkers was also accused of betting on Cyclones sports events.

Brock, the Cyclones’ top runner last season, allegedly placed 1,327 illegal bets totaling more than $12,000 between February 2022 and February 2023.

Dekkers, meanwhile, is accused of placing 366 online bets worth more than $2,799.

Former Cyclones defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike, who was drafted by Denver in 2022, has also been charged as part of the Iowa Criminal Division investigation.

He was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for betting on Broncos games during his rookie season.