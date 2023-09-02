Elton John, John Stamos, Andy Cohen and more remember Jimmy Buffett: “The King of Cool”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Celebrities paid tribute via social media to the late Jimmy Buffett, who passed away on Friday at the age of 76.

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1, surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs,” said a statement on his social media accounts. “He lived his life like a song to the very last breath and will be sorely missed by so many.”

The singer and businessman was best known for his song “Margaritaville,” as well as the themed restaurant chain and hotels modeled after the song.

“Jimmy Buffet was a unique and valued entertainer,” wrote Elton John on his Instagram Story. “His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest news: a dear man passed away much too soon. Condolences to Jane and David’s family and me.”

Andy Cohen remembered the Grammy winner as “the king of the cool world,” adding, “Wherever Jimmy Buffett was, it was paradise.”

John Stamos shared a video from the 2018 PBS special A fourth Capitol in which he performed alongside Buffett and The Beach Boys. “Have a good rest, Jimmy,” said the Full house star captioned the post. “Thank you for teaching us all to live life to the fullest. What a loss.”

“He was warm and so caring,” says Brooklyn Decker next to Buffett in the 2007 issue Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, wrote on Instagram. “I am eternally grateful for the kindness he showed me early in my career. A universally adored man who so clearly cherished his family and friends. A real joy maker. Today is a tough day. Rest in peace.”

Read more tributes below.

Heartbroken when I heard of Jimmy Buffett’s passing this morning. What an incredible talent and man. His songs will live on forever. I bet most of you don’t know what he wrote the theme song for @BarmageddonUSA for me about 2 years ago. Today we raise a glass to the Son of a Son… — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffet, Your music brought joy to so many people, including me. It was always a pleasure when our paths crossed and we could share the stage together. I will cherish our time spent together on stage, especially you singing ‘Kokomo’ with us. Your sense of humour… pic.twitter.com/ihqy8oZwE8 — Mike Love (@MikeLoveOFCL) September 2, 2023