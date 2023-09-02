The Best New Launches From Rothy’s, Charlotte Tilbury, Quince, and More

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

August has officially come to an end, and while I’m still blissfully in denial that my favorite season will also be drawing to a close in a couple of weeks, the start of the new month means it’s time to share my favorite new products. Despite my anticipatory end-of-summer bummers, I am at least excited to distract myself by waxing poetic about new product launches that impressed me and improved my life in some way, shape, or form.

Next month’s New Kids on The Block may very well be chock full of seasonal depression remedies to help me adjust to the shorter days and cooler weather, like light therapy lamps and S.A.D.-assistive gadgets. But, for now, I’m still in the summer swing of things, enjoying my AI-powered eye cream, my first pair of Rothy’s beloved pointed-toe flats, and a new gut-friendly ginger ale that I enjoy sipping while sitting in my pink inflatable pool that I will soon have to retire to the shed. Scroll through below to check out my absolute favorite launches from August and enjoy every last bit of your summer—heat waves and all!

Read more at The Daily Beast.