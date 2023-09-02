Phil Spencer pays tribute to parents by visiting pub they were heading to before fatal crash

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Phil Spencer and his family are “all going to the pub for lunch” where his parents were headed when their car fell off a bridge and into a river, his co-host Kirstie Allsopp said.

Spencer’s parents, Anne and David, died on their farm in Littlebourne, Kent, while on their way to lunch in August.

Kirstie Allsopp, co-host of Channel 4’s property show Location, Location, Location, said on an episode of the BBC Newscast podcast on Saturday: “(Phil) has a lovely, lovely family and they’re very, very close and they’re all together.

“Actually, her sister got married yesterday, so they went ahead and today they’re all going to the pub for lunch. The same pub her parents were heading to when they died.

“He’s very stoic and pragmatic, and he strongly believes that it was the right thing for his parents to go together.”

Spencer, 53, previously told her followers on Instagram that it is a “blessing” that her parents “went together and that neither of us will have to grieve the loss of the other.”