JEFF PRESTRIDGE: Lloyds faces backlash for ditching passbooks

I am confident Lloyds Banking Group is prepared for a backlash from customers over the disruption of more than three million passbooks, a story my colleague Patrick Tooher broke seven days ago.

Although many banks and building societies have already removed these books, they remain popular with savers who prefer to use a branch rather than online.

They are especially liked by older people, who take comfort in the fact that the book provides hard evidence of how much they have in their accounts.

The withdrawal of most Lloyds books will take place between October and the end of the year. But some are already being disabled as part of a ‘soft launch’, causing consternation in the process. Passbooks are disappearing at all of the company’s savings brands: Halifax and Bank of Scotland, as well as Lloyds.

A few days ago I spoke to John Oddy about his son’s experience when he was told he could no longer use his Halifax passbook at the Birkenhead, Merseyside branch.

Anthony Oddy, who is now in his early 50s, has Asperger’s syndrome. He resides in supported housing but leads a fairly independent life cooking and cleaning on his own. However, he relies on cash and uses it to pay his large bills (rent, heating, and food). He means a weekly visit to his Halifax branch to withdraw money.

“The staff know you and take care of you,” says John. “Anthony likes the passbook because it tells him week after week how much money he has in his account.” Anthony, says his father, has never embraced the Internet.

Recently, Anthony came to your branch to withdraw his usual amount of cash, but was told that the passbook was no longer valid. He left without the cash he needed to pay his bills, prompting John to lend him money when they met the next day.

Whether the branch told Anthony he could still withdraw cash from his account without using the passbook is disputed: Halifax, in a letter to John, says he could; Anthony disagrees. But what is indisputable is that Anthony did not receive any advance notice that his book was deactivated, a point the manager confirmed to John when he visited the Birkenhead branch to seek an explanation of what had happened.

Internal bank documents seen by The Mail on Sunday indicate that customers must receive two months’ notice of the change.

John, 84, complained to Halifax that his son’s account had been switched from passbook to card. Although his claim was rejected, he received £20 in compensation for the time and travel expenses he had incurred trying to find out why his son’s passbook had been removed.

Rather callously, the Halifax letter referred to Anthony’s branch being in Maidstone, Kent, rather than Birkenhead, with branches 263 miles away.

Anthony has now received a card that he can use at his branch to withdraw cash. That’s why he’s happy, although there’s no guarantee that the Birkenhead branch will continue to exist forever. One of the main objectives behind the elimination of passbooks by Lloyds is to reduce the use of branches in order to “speed up” their network.

As for John, a regular patron, he worries about the gradual depersonalization of banking, which translates into branch closures and more automated services.

“Before, human kindness was something that could be expected from a bank,” he says. ‘But by closing branches and forcing us to bank online, it’s in short supply. Now some of my fellow parishioners have to take a taxi if they want to visit a branch of the bank where they have an account. Is that progress?

Of course it isn’t.

R. Under the city that kept its banks!

Some residents of Llandudno in Conwy, north Wales, remain unhappy with the council’s decision nine years ago to dump 50,000 tonnes of rock on its main beach to protect the coastline from erosion.

So far, more than 10,000 people have signed a petition to the Welsh Parliament calling for the rocks to be removed and a sandy beach to be restored.

One thing residents (and tourists) can’t complain about, though, is the banking industry’s support for the city, as reader Peter Rowlands pointed out a few days ago.

The 63-year-old recently enjoyed a three-day break in Llandudno with his wife Gaynor and daughter Emily.

Although aware of the fuss over the rocks, what really caught Peter’s attention was the large number of banks and building societies in the city. “I was pleasantly surprised,” says Peter, “and everyone was busy too.”

A contrast, he says, to his hometown of Bromborough, Merseyside (five miles south of Birkenhead; see the main story). The closure of the HSBC branch in July means the city now has only Nationwide left on its main street.

“It’s good to see Llandudno going against the trend,” he says. “So a big shout out to this lovely seaside town.”

Absolutely Peter, although I’d bet £1 that the last bank (not the building society) will close in Llandudno before the council returns the main beach to its former glory.

fantastic campaign

How fantastic that The Daily Mail has relaunched its ‘End unnecessary deaths from prostate’ campaign to ensure more men with symptoms are tested as quickly as possible. The sooner cancer is detected, the better the chances of beating it.

Although I have not defeated this killer, my cancer is under constant surveillance. Not by the Chinese, but by consultant Christopher Ogden. He’s waiting for an MRI.

So please get checked. And if you get the go-ahead, donate to the Prostate Cancer UK charity, boosting it if possible with Gift Aid.

Baffled by Barclaycard? Join the club

Barclaycard is pretty good at communicating with customers. But its latest letter explaining the changes to its terms and conditions has left some customers quite stumped.

To detail the changes, we have resorted to crossing out now redundant words and coloring the words in dark pink and red depending on whether they are new or existing, respectively. All contractions are in red.

You may not agree, but it took me a while to realize that the above went into great detail that “default fees are fees we charge if you don’t make a monthly payment on time.” If we charge a predetermined fee, we’ll let you know.” One reader suggests that if this document is the result of artificial intelligence, heaven help us. AI or no, it’s baffling and headache-inducing.

NS&I changes course

NS&I, the government-backed thrift giant, is always talking about offering products that are attractive to customers, not too expensive for taxpayers, and not so attractive that banks find it impossible to compete against them.

However, by launching two one-year fixed-rate bonds that outperform equivalent bids, it has reversed course. He has sent a strong message to the rest of the market that many savers deserve a much better deal than they currently get.

Not coincidentally, NS&I’s launch of its one-year growth and income guaranteed bonds (which pay monthly interest) was accompanied by remarks from Andrew Griffith, Treasury’s Economic Secretary.

He stated clearly: “It is vital that savers can benefit from recent interest rate increases.” In other words, if NS&I can play fair, so can banks and building societies.

I wait for savings providers to issue one-year bonds that beat the 6.2 and 6.03 gross interest rates offered by NS&I’s Growth and Income bonds.

I also hope that by being so bold, NS&I doesn’t have one of its intermittent customer service meltdowns. Let me know if you have any problems dealing with them.