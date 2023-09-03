Tesco staff to wear bodycams after rise in violent attacks

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Frontline workers at Tesco stores will be offered body cameras to combat the rise in violent attacks against their staff.

The figures reveal that more than 200 supermarket employees are victims of serious physical attacks every month.

Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy stressed in the Mail on Sunday the need for a change in the law and policing.

Murphy said: “As retailers, we work hard to make sure our stores are warm, welcoming and safe, not just for customers, but for the millions of people who stock the shelves, walk the floors and checkout. Like everyone, they deserve to be safe at work.

“But in recent years, these unsung heroes have been made less safe by the actions of some people: customers who will verbally and physically abuse them, or who will threaten and attack them when they are challenged.

“These people are few in number but have a disproportionate impact. And the number of these incidents is increasing.”