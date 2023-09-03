The 45 Biggest and Best Fall TV Shows to Watch: From ‘The Morning Show’ to Two Kim Kardashians

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty / Apple TV+ / Netflix / Hulu

You’d think that with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) refusing to pay writers and actors and what their worth for the work from which networks, studios, and executives profit billions—leading to a Hollywood work stoppage amidst a historic dual union strike—there would be a dearth of TV to watch this fall.

While there is a noticeable lack of new scripted shows on broadcast networks, which don’t have the same stockpiles of completed series that streaming services do, there is certainly no shortage of content coming in these next few months.

As expected because of the strike, there is a glut of reality TV coming your way. (Fboy Island is back, baby!) But that’s not the only arena you’ll see Kim Kardashian in this fall. In addition to the return of The Kardashians, she’s leading the cast of the new American Horror Story season, called Delicate. (We are…intrigued.)

