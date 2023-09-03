Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023

    News

    Elon Musk Ponders Twitter Poll on Banning ADL From ‘Free Speech’ Site

    By

    Sep 3, 2023 , , , ,
    Elon Musk Ponders Twitter Poll on Banning ADL From ‘Free Speech’ Site

    Chesnot

    Days after boosting an antisemitic campaign to ban the Anti-Defamation League from X, owner and self-described “free-speech absolutist” Elon Musk proposed polling the social media platform’s users on booting the civil rights advocacy group from the site formerly known as Twitter.

    “Perhaps we should run a poll on this?” Musk tweeted on Saturday afternoon, responding to a hard-right pundit boasting that #BanTheADL was trending.

    The initial impetus behind the campaign appears to be a meeting ADL president Jonathan Greenblatt had with Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino about addressing the rampant hate speech on the site. After Greenblatt tweeted about their “very frank + productive conversation,” a number of prominent right-wing accounts pushed the hashtag #BanTheADL while claiming the group was stifling free speech.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons’ complicated love life is exposed when his ex-fiance Maya Jama gets back together with Stormzy

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Smiling Kanye West seen for FIRST time since indecent exposure scandal with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori on boat in Italy- as star jets to Ireland for festival

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    The 45 Biggest and Best Fall TV Shows to Watch: From ‘The Morning Show’ to Two Kim Kardashians

    Sep 3, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons’ complicated love life is exposed when his ex-fiance Maya Jama gets back together with Stormzy

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Smiling Kanye West seen for FIRST time since indecent exposure scandal with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori on boat in Italy- as star jets to Ireland for festival

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk Ponders Twitter Poll on Banning ADL From ‘Free Speech’ Site

    Sep 3, 2023
    News

    The 45 Biggest and Best Fall TV Shows to Watch: From ‘The Morning Show’ to Two Kim Kardashians

    Sep 3, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy