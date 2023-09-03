EXCLUSIVE: Smiling Kanye West seen for FIRST time since indecent exposure scandal with ‘wife’ Bianca Censori on boat in Italy- as star jets to Ireland for festival

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kanye West traded the Tuscan sun for a chilly day in Ireland on Friday, but for good reason.

The 46-year-old rapper caused a stir after he was spotted with members of his entourage at Dublin Airport’s private Premium Services terminal.

The Off The Grid artist boarded a private plane to watch his friend Steve Lacy, 25, perform at the Electric Picnic Festival, where an ill Billie Eilish headlined on Friday.

The Grammy winner was dressed in a black jacket and black pants in the photo of him hugging the Dark Red singer.

Kanye had covered his head with what appeared to be a scarf to keep a low profile at the festival, where some 50,000 music fans had gathered in County Laois.

Quick trip: Kanye West traded the Tuscan sun for a chilly day in Ireland on Friday, but for good reason

Yeah: West had a wardrobe malfunction (seen above with wife Bianca Censori) on the Venice canal earlier this week

The brotherly affection has not gone totally unnoticed.

A viewer snapped a quick photo of the two musicians as they shared a hug.

According to New hot hip hopYe and Steve have been friends for a while.

They even got matching tattoos, alongside Uzi Vert, in 2022.

Kanye traveled to the Emerald Isle without his partner Bianca Censori, 28.

The couple tied the knot in a non-legal ceremony in January, shortly after Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian, 42, was finalized.

Although their union has no legal value, Kanye wears a wedding ring on his left hand.

The ‘newlyweds’ sparked more than a little outrage earlier in the week when the struggling entertainer was seen sitting bare buttocks on a boat in Venice.

Private flight: Kanye, 46, was spotted on a private plane in Italy on Friday

Entourage: The rapper boarded the flight with members of his entourage but without his partner, Bianca Censori, 28. The couple have spent the past few weeks in Italy

Hug: Kanye attended the Electric Picnic Festival in County Laois and was captured hugging his friend Steve Lacy in this photo. The singer Dark Red is among the artists present at the festival

Low profile: The Grammy winner was dressed in a black jacket and black pants. He covered his head with what appeared to be a scarf to keep a low profile.

Wedding ring: Although Kanye and Bianca are not legally married, the rapper wears a wedding ring

The Good Life rapper seemed to have a compromising position with Bianca, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

When the boat docked, the couple were seen walking out with a mystery woman wearing a black dress and covering her head with a black scarf.

The outlet reported that the couple’s public displays of affection and daring sartorial choices have angered Italians in the conservative country.

Some have taken to social media to demand their deportation.

Early flight: Kanye returned to Dublin early Saturday morning for a flight back to Italy. He was seen wearing the same outfit as at the music festival.

Outrage: Kanye and Bianca caused more than a little outrage earlier in the week when the struggling entertainer was seen sitting bare-bottomed on a boat in Venice.

Compromising position: The Good Life rapper seemed to have a compromising position with Bianca on the boat, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. When the boat docked, the couple were seen stepping out of the boat with a mystery woman.

Risky: Some Italians have taken to social media to demand the expulsion of Kanye and Bianca due to their risky behavior and clothing choices.

Relaxed: At the airport, Kanye wore the same outfit as at the concert. He seemed relaxed as he waited for his private jet to be ready to take off.

Return trip: Kanye and his crew were spotted arriving in Tuscany early Saturday morning via a private plane

“I hope Italy kicks them both out of the country. They don’t need this couple polluting it,” an outraged commenter wrote on social media.

At the airport, Kanye was covered, wearing the same outfit he wore to the concert.

He seemed relaxed as he waited for his private jet to be ready to take off.

The hitmaker was seen smiling with members of his team in the private lounge before their flight back to Italy.

Witnesses say he arrived in Tuscany early Saturday morning.