Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons’ complicated love life is exposed when his ex-fiance Maya Jama gets back together with Stormzy

Ben Simmons has been unlucky in love lately after a whirlwind romance with Maya Jama saw the couple break up just six months after proposing with a ‘million dollar’ ring.

Now the Brooklyn Nets star, 26, appears to be moving on quickly with Mexican actor and singer Eiza Gonzalez as his former fiancée, 29, gets back with her ex Stormzy.

However, it is unclear how long this romance will last as Daily Mail takes a look back at the basketball player’s roller coaster romances over the years.

The point guard’s first public love came in June 2017 with former women’s basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.

While not much information is available on the details of their affair, it seemed that a shared love of professional sports could not keep the couple together.

Ben Simmons, 26, (left) has been unlucky in love lately after a whirlwind romance with Maya Jama saw the couple break up just six months after proposing with a 'million dollar' ring

Ben divorced the 28-year-old founder of Flex City Fashion in November of the same year.

Months later, in February 2018, the Australian sportsman had another short-lived fling with American singer Tinashe.

The superstar, 30, stuck around until about May of that same year, when Ben was rumored to have started seeing supermodel Kendall Jenner.

It is unclear whether there was an overlap between the two relationships.

Now the Brooklyn Nets star appears to be moving on quickly with Mexican actor and singer Eiza Gonzalez, 33, as his former fiancé gets back with her ex Stormzy

Kendall, 27, was Ben’s first long-term fling in the public eye, though things between the genetically blessed pair seemed to remain very casual.

Although they made their relationship official in May 2018, they were not photographed together until July.

The couple vehemently claimed they were only friends despite traveling abroad on holidays together.

The point guard's first public love came in June 2017 with former women's basketball player Dylan Gonzalez, 28, but they split in November.

Nevertheless, it seemed that the couple had ended things when the Kardashian daughter was caught kissing Anwar Hadis in September 2018.

Things were back on track two months later when Kendall showed up at Ben’s NBA games with his mom in November.

They occasionally stayed together and made rare public appearances, until about April 2020.

It was around this time that Ben’s love life took a brutal turn.

He was first linked to ex-fiancé Maya in 2019 when he casually saw Kendall, but they didn’t become official until May 2021.

The English TV presenter at the time shared a selfie on Instagram as she lounged in a pair of Ben’s red basketball shorts in what appears to be his house.

In June, Ben also shared screenshots of the happy couple FaceTiting each other before they were spotted kissing at the Wimbledon tournament the following month.

On July 20, 2021, Maya posted an Instagram tribute to Ben for his birthday, making their relationship official with photos and videos of the couple kissing.

Ben seemed smitten with the radio DJ and just seven months later got down on one knee and popped her the question with an $800,000 diamond ring.

According to sources close to the lovebirds at the time, “Ben adores Maya and is in love with her.”

But their love story was not meant to be as the whirlwind romance came to an abrupt end in August 2022.

Ben has since been spotted on an apparent February date with Jason Momoa’s ex-girlfriend Eiza, 33, as the duo enjoyed dinner with friends in New York City.

Meanwhile, the Love Island host confirmed that she is back with her ex Stormzy, four years after their initial split.

The couple were spotted holding hands earlier this week as they ventured onto the island of Hydra in Greece – their first public appearance since getting back together.

The Hide and Seek hitmaker 30 first met Maya in 2014 at the start of their career and started dating in 2015, but they went their separate ways in 2020.

In an interview with Louis Theroux last October, Stormzy confessed that breaking up with Maya was the “biggest mistake” he ever made.

Ben has since been spotted on an apparent February date with Jason Momoa’s ex-girlfriend Eiza, as the duo enjoyed dinner with friends in New York City.