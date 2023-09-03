Wintour is coming! A Manhattan townhouse, a huge Long Island estate – and now Vogue queen Anna is hunting for a London home near her friend Bill Nighy, too

Dame Anna, 73, told friends she was looking for permanent accommodation in the capital

She’s been the doyenne of New York society since taking over as editor of American Vogue in 1988.

But now Dame Anna Wintour appears ready to return to her British roots and is actively seeking accommodation in London, The Mail on Sunday has learned.

Dame Anna, 73, who inspired Meryl Streep’s demanding editor in The Devil Wears Prada, told friends she was looking for permanent residence in the capital and was looking at properties in the upscale areas of West and North London.

The magazine icon, born in Hampstead, who owns an imposing four-storey house in Manhattan and a 42-acre estate on Long Island, has spent much of this summer in London, enjoying tennis at Wimbledon and dining out with a close friend, the star of Love Actually. Bill Nighty.

A friend in New York said: “Anna spends a lot of time flying across the Atlantic but is now looking for a permanent base in London.

Dame Anna (left), 73, has spent much of this summer in London, enjoying tennis at Wimbledon and dining out with close friend, Love Actually star Bill Nighy (right)

Her children have grown up and, far from retiring from work, she is busier than ever.

“She was talking about looking for a house in London.

“His only requirement is that the new house has a tennis court, or that it is close to it. Tennis is his passion.

While a spokesman for Condé Nast publishers last night said there was ‘absolutely no truth’ to her actively seeking accommodation, Dame Anna’s friends insist she the fact.

“It’s 100 percent true. She loves London and plans to spend even more time in the city,” one said.

Wintour was educated at the fee-paying North London Collegiate School, while her father Charles was a longtime editor of the London Evening Standard and helped her find a job at the influential Biba boutique when she had no only 15 years old.

His return to London comes as British Vogue editor Edward Enninful – once seen as his heir – takes up another post at the company.

The source said: “Anna loves her job more than ever.

“She plans to spend more time in the UK and will oversee not only British Vogue but all European matters.

“Anna will be the undisputed boss. She faced many rivals and continues to do so.

Dame Anna, who inspired Meryl Streep’s demanding editor in The Devil Wears Prada, owns a 42-acre estate on Long Island (pictured)

The Hampstead-born magazine icon owns an imposing four-story townhouse in Manhattan (pictured)

Last week, Dame Anna announced that Vogue World, a UK version of New York’s prestigious Met Gala, would kick off London Fashion Week this month.

Celebrities will join opera stars and ballerinas to raise millions for London’s art scene.

A London home would bring her closer to Nighy, 73. The actor, who lives in Pimlico, escorted her to this year’s Met Gala, but his rep said: “Bill and Anna have just been friends for two decades. They’re not a couple.

A source said: “Everyone says how frosty Anna can be, but she’s been lovely lately. Her mood seems to improve when she is in London.